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Areugnat's avatar
Areugnat
1h

Whoa! I was under the impression that he and Peter Daszak were misguided souls. But I was wrong.

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Alan Davis (FlyoverAlinCT)'s avatar
Alan Davis (FlyoverAlinCT)
21m

Betcha he sues Tom Cruise for hijacking the plot line of MI 2 from his biography:

Baric: G-Dammit! I’m the original Chimera!

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