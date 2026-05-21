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Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
3h

I think a more appropriate name would be the NII...National Institute of Illness.

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1307stoic's avatar
1307stoic
1h

With all that is going on, if an invisible Gain of Function V was available, did the NIH team let Wuhan strain leak to implicate China. Wars have been STARTED for less ?

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