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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
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“Who designed the systems that define what the pathogen is?” Yes! Fauci and his co-conspirators were given marching orders. By who? Covid was created to open the door to RNA injections and humanity became lab rats.

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