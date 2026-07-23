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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
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Long ago when I found out that flu injections did not stop spread, I wondered how nurses and retirement home helpers who were injected might spread disease even though symptomless or sick themselves. For years now it has been shown that jabs do not stop contagion - from the NY measles outbreak a few years ago, 60+ of the 160 sick kids were 'fully vaccinated'. How do people not notice this?

Even though it is hidden, I read the comment and agree with it. Why is military involved in healthcare at all? Since they inject their soldiers and personnel with experimental stuff how can we trust them with our health?

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