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Saint Nick's avatar
Saint Nick
7h

Kennedy is clearly fully "COMPROMISED" now, and will do whatever the medical mafia wants him to do.........

It's been amazing to see how quickly he has bowed to them over the last few months.

I can only assume that his family has been sternly threatened with their lives. Either that, or someone has been put in place to "speak" on Kennedy's behalf going forward............

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janet kessler's avatar
janet kessler
7h

So, the government has begun to spread the next plandemic crapola right on time like good little communists - or perhaps it's just another version of the nazi scheme? Control the little people right out of their lives. Here's an idea! Stop creating these 'deadly viruses' in your little rat labs and get REAL meaningful jobs and cease murdering us - how 'bout that for a breath of fresh air?

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