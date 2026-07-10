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JoshuaRayJongema.Com's avatar
JoshuaRayJongema.Com
3hEdited

The virus is the vector for the gene therapies. It is a means to an end.

DARPA wants to make synthetic immune systems and synthetic genomes, and to manufacture drugs inside your body on demand. See the Living Sentinel and Living Pharmacy tracks of the REACT program.

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John Haupt's avatar
John Haupt
1h

This is why I always believed and said that mRNA would not be allowed to fail. Too much was invested in bringing it to fruition. The question remains. Did Covid come about in order to bring mRNA online? It’s too horrifying to consider that as a possibility.

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