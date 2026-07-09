JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JoshuaRayJongema.Com's avatar
JoshuaRayJongema.Com
9h

According to the links I show in the middle of the following article, this DARPA venture seems designed to result in the installation of synthetic immune systems and synthetic genomes for the entire world’s population, criminalizing anyone who refuses as if they are a threat to others, and forcing people to take drugs (made inside their own bodies) against their will.

Informed consent be damned.

I’m tempted to wonder about the grandeur of these events, because it seems all of humanity is a product for a higher power to manipulate and exploit, but it is more likely this is an act of war by some humans against the rest of us.

See: https://jrayj.substack.com/p/operation-seldom-come-initiated?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=1ignyx

Reply
Share
1 reply
Carol Haas's avatar
Carol Haas
11h

Modern day divination. A strange merging of the occult with scientific knowledge.

Knowledge without wisdom or understanding can lead to great danger, and I believe that's where we are.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jon Fleetwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture