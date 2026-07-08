The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) launched a little-known program in 2010 with the stated aim of determining the future genetic makeup of viruses before they emerged, including the mutations, genomic attributes, and evolutionary pathways of viral populations that did not yet exist, according to government documents and records from a DARPA-funded coronavirus project operating within the laboratory of University of North Carolina coronavirus researcher Ralph Baric.

The newly resurfaced DARPA program, known as PROPHECY, was announced in September 2010 under Broad Agency Announcement DARPA-BAA-10-93 and was managed by DARPA’s Defense Sciences Office.

PROPHECY confirms the U.S. military was developing the genetic backstory of pandemic coronaviruses nearly a decade before the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 and years before DEFUSE documented all three of the virus’s defining spike features.

The discovery pushes DARPA’s documented involvement in predictive coronavirus genomics back to 2010, eight years before the DEFUSE proposal involving Ralph Baric, EcoHealth Alliance, and the Wuhan Institute of Virology documented all three defining structural features of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein before the pandemic.

The Baric connection is particularly notable because his laboratory had already spent years building the technological foundation for digitally designed and genetically seamless coronaviruses, including synthetic “scapegoat” viruses carrying false origin fingerprints and computer-designed coronaviruses assembled without detectable engineering scars.

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DARPA Wanted to Determine What ‘Future’ Viruses Looked Like Before They Existed

DARPA’s objective was unusually explicit.

“DARPA seeks to achieve the ability to successfully predict the natural evolution of any virus.”

But the technical requirements reveal that the agency’s ambitions extended well beyond simply forecasting outbreaks or identifying dangerous viral families.

DARPA wanted systems capable of determining:

future mutations,

future reassortments,

future genetic events,

the order in which mutations would emerge,

genotype-to-phenotype relationships,

and ultimately the genomic characteristics of future viral populations.

The agency acknowledged that:

“there is at present no reliable capability to predict viral reassortment or mutations responsible for the emergence of new viral strains.”

The solution, according to DARPA, was:

“An investigative platform to predict mutations and possibly reassortments in advance of their occurrence.”

Determining the Genetic Blueprint of Future Viral Populations

The program repeatedly returned to a single concept: determining the future genetic composition of viruses before those populations emerged.

DARPA instructed performers to develop:

“predictive algorithms of viral evolution that are informed and validated experimentally using high throughput biological platforms.”

The agency further stated:

“This objective will likely be achieved through the integration of a viral evolution platform with an algorithm that predicts mutations which confer an evolutionary advantage to the viral population.”

Among the program’s formal requirements was the ability to:

“reproducibly predict the genomic, proteomic, and/or functional attributes of the final viral population.”

DARPA further required researchers to:

“Develop algorithms that can significantly improve the level of confidence for prediction of all relevant genetic events that occur during viral evolution.”

The agency sought to identify:

“the rate and order of mutation acquisition”

as well as:

“the correlation of genotype to phenotype.”

The documents therefore describe a program intended to construct the genetic description of evolving viral populations before the physical biology arrived.

DARPA Wanted Biological Validation, Not Just Computer Models

PROPHECY was not designed as a purely computational exercise.

DARPA required performers to build what it called:

“a closed viral evolution platform”

capable of reproducing:

“natural virus-host interactions.”

The agency wanted researchers to expose purported viruses to selective pressures, observe the resulting evolutionary trajectories, and compare the actual genetic outcomes to the predicted ones.

The program required:

“accurate analysis of all relevant genetic events resulting in a change of virus phenotype within the viral evolution platform.”

DARPA envisioned continuous sequencing and algorithm refinement, including data:

“possibly feeding back into the algorithm in real time.”

The Ralph Baric Coronavirus Connection

Evidence that PROPHECY expanded into coronavirus-specific work emerged through the curriculum vitae (archive) of University of North Carolina coronavirus researcher Eric Donaldson.

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Donaldson identified himself as:

“Team leader of Sequencing Team for DARPA Prophecy Grant.”

The project involved twelve principal investigators and a $1.76 million DARPA award running from April 2011 through March 2014.

Its title was:

“Studies of Coronavirus Evolution from the Molecular, Atomic and Computational Perspective.”

The project proposed:

“characterize the coronavirus quasispecies using next generation sequencing”

before exposing those populations to:

“various selective pressures including monoclonal antibody neutralization and orthologous receptor switching.”

Researchers would then determine:

“which viral spike gene genotypes give rise to novel phenotypes.”

The project’s ultimate objective mirrored DARPA’s broader ambitions:

“The ultimate goal of this high-risk grant is to provide an algorithm for predicting routes of coronavirus evolution in the future.”

The Work Took Place Inside Baric’s Laboratory

Donaldson’s CV states that he was employed:

“working in the lab of Dr. Ralph Baric.”

The same document states he was simultaneously:

“working with Dr. Baric to resurrect bat coronaviruses to determine the cross species transmission potential of a variety of novel coronaviruses identified in bats.”

Elsewhere in the CV, Donaldson described plans to:

“synthetically resurrect these coronaviruses using in silico biology”

and then:

“assess the ability of these viruses to emerge into the human host.”

The DARPA-funded sequencing effort therefore operated not merely in Baric’s orbit, but inside the Baric laboratory itself.

The ‘Real World’ Test

The final phase of PROPHECY moved beyond prediction and into validation.

DARPA required:

“Perform a ‘real world’ test of the predictive algorithm and biological validation system.”

The objective of that exercise was to determine whether researchers could:

“reproducibly predict the genomic, proteomic, and/or functional attributes of the ending viral population.”

DARPA further specified that:

“This system will be tested multiple times with each starting population to demonstrate reproducibility.”

Bottom Line

For years, public attention has focused on later coronavirus programs such as DEFUSE, pandemic mRNA platforms, and Operation Warp Speed.

The newly surfaced PROPHECY documents point to an earlier chapter.

By 2010, DARPA was openly seeking systems capable of determining the genetic composition of purported viral populations before they emerged, identifying their mutations, calculating the order in which those mutations would appear, and experimentally validating those forecasts.

By 2011, one of those efforts was operating inside Ralph Baric’s laboratory at Chapel Hill.

The obvious question is not whether the U.S. military was interested in future pandemic coronavirus genomes.

The documents show that it was—and the next known chapter is DEFUSE, where Baric, EcoHealth Alliance, and the Wuhan Institute of Virology documented all three defining spike features that would later appear at the center of the SARS-CoV-2 mystery before the pandemic began.

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