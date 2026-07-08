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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
1h

It was reported it in 2010 the United States, Air Force strategic planning group held a meeting with the five eyes. Australia, Great Britain, New Zealand, and Canada, and of course the United States. Confirms this was a biowarfare exercise..

Criminal in my view !

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Leslie H MSc's avatar
Leslie H MSc
44m

Shows how ‘original’ at branding, bipartisan and unconcerned the pandemic producers and profiteers are.

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