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Nancy Parsons's avatar
Nancy Parsons
4h

The fun just never stops with these people. I didn't use to believe that evil was a force in the world. Now I do. 😥

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
4h

As usual those poor bats got the blame... poor innocent bats.

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