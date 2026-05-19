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Wellness Hacks's avatar
Wellness Hacks
3hEdited

Unresolved? You've resolved it for your morons.

“Scarless cloning” is a normal term in molecular biology. Similar methods are used across bacteria, yeast, plants, and viruses because researchers generally don't want extra undesired sequences introduced during assembly. This Baric paper shows coronavirus reverse genetic techniques existed before 2008. It does not prove SARS-CoV-2 was engineered, released, or intentionally modified. Technical capability is not evidence of causation.

SARS-CoV-2 genome lacks hallmarks associated with this or older engineering approaches.

The receptor-binding domain is compatible with natural selection.

Closely related viruses found in bats and other wildlife show that SARS-related coronaviruses naturally possess extensive diversity.

Now go search for more scary words for tomorrow's gift.

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Paula Chandler's avatar
Paula Chandler
2h

Thank you for covering this technique. Gee, wonder why he came up with this fun game?

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