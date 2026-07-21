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Paul Vonharnish's avatar
Paul Vonharnish
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Just think. These 'experts' are paid to feed algorithmic LSD into a computer, then convince that computer that another LSD inducted computer is seeing the same hallucination. They get paid a lot of money for these 'experiments'. Why not just pay 'em to stay home (in their basements) and shoot up with Fentanyl? Maybe the pain of being alive would go away - after a few weeks...

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Truth Seeker
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Liberty TV has reposted your recent interview with Maria Zeee.

Beware of the Deep State Faking Outbreaks/Pandemics with In Silico Viruses | Maria Zeee w/ Jon Fleet

https://rumble.com/v7cztku-beware-of-the-deep-state-faking-outbreakspandemics-with-in-silico-viruses-m.html

Below is in the description of the video.

Credits: Jon Fleetwood (Substack) and Zeee Media (Rumble)

DARPA's Pandemic Stack: Building the Pandemic Operating System Before COVID

https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/darpas-pandemic-stack-building-the

Beyond Lab Leak and Natural Spillover: The 'In Silico Theory' of Pandemic Orchestration

https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/beyond-lab-leak-and-natural-spillover

Zeee Media: https://rumble.com/user/ZeeeMedia

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Join the greatest, noblest movement--the True Cosmos Movement--to save humanity from the dominating, aggressive, genocidal, globe-Earth-faking, space-faking, nuke-faking, virus-faking Pharaonic Regime, which runs the US, Israeli and other governments. The article below explains the movement in detail.

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ARTICLE: The Highly Likely Reality about Earth, the Moon, the Sun and the Cosmos

https://libertytv2.wordpress.com/the-highly-likely-reality-about-earth-the-moon-the-sun-and-the-cosmos-3/

Agenda 21/2030 (Augmentation, Depopulation & Enslavement) Is Linked to Flat Earth and Age Transition

https://rumble.com/v7cdtpm-agenda-212030-augmentation-depopulation-and-enslavement-is-linked-to-flat-e.html

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Crash Course on Flat Earth and True Cosmos (BitChute, Rumble and Odysee Playlists)

https://libertytv2.wordpress.com/crash-course-on-flat-earth-and-true-cosmos/

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Time is running out! Act now and fast to prevent a dystopian AI world! The AI-OWO/NWO Cabal/Nobility may soon fake another viral pandemic, World War III, an alien/ET invasion, a devastating asteroid impact or other crises. And all governments controlled by the AI-OWO/NWO Cabal/Nobility will work in lockstep again to finally establish the totalitarian AI OWO/NWO of a one-world government, currency and religion.

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To shatter the AI-OWO/NWO Cabal/Nobility, expose the Greatest Deception and Mother Conspiracy: the globe Earth (hiding the flat Earth), distant Sun (hiding the local Sun), solid Moon (hiding the plasma Moon), solar System (hiding the matryoshka Cosmos) and Moon landing (hiding the plasma-Moon true flat-Earth map and model, which reveal the hidden continents of Atlantis, Lemuria and Pangea and the North Pole revolution that causes macroclimate change and possibly earthquakes).

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Spread the Top 5 Videos below widely online and offline to wake the worldwide masses up to the Greatest Deception and Mother Conspiracy. This will hopefully turn them into revolutionaries/reformers against the AI-OWO/NWO Cabal/Nobility, preventing them from being easily augmented, depopulated or enslaved through the fake crises.

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Top 5 Videos for Waking the Worldwide Masses Up to the Greatest Deception of the Satanic/Pharaonic AI-OWO/NWO Cabal/Nobility

https://libertytv2.wordpress.com/top-5-videos-for-waking-the-worldwide-masses-up/

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SaveHumans21 warns of the extinction of humankind: "Time is running out as the Scabal progresses toward reducing the world’s population and making the people worldwide synthetic biological, hackable, mind-controllable, and residing in smart cities by 2030–2100." SH21’s entire informative message is at https://savethehumanspecies.wordpress.com

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Be wary of the pro-flat-Earth channels, websites and apps that do not post or share videos of the plasma-Moon true flat-Earth map and model. Be wary also of the ones that do but also post or share videos of false flat-Earth maps and models to mislead and confuse the masses. These channels, websites and apps may be run by AE/Gleason-map gatekeepers (controlled opposition) tasked not to let the masses know about or be convinced of the plasma-Moon true flat-Earth map and model. They are also tasked not to let the masses see the reality of the luminaries in the sky, especially the reality of the close/local, self-illuminating, non-solid, plasma Moon—the mirror (the focused reflection) of Earth in real time.

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Some or most channels featured in the Popular or Trending section on YouTube, BitChute, Rumble, Odysee, etc. are run by AI-OWO/NWO, globe-Earth or AE/Gleason-map gatekeepers. They keep the masses from discovering the Greatest Deception and Mother Conspiracy. They buy time for the AI-OWO/NWO Cabal/Nobility to set up the AI OWO/NWO through covert worldwide augmentation, depopulation and enslavement.

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Beware of ELF (Extremely Low Frequency), V2K (Voice to Skull) or OTG (Optogenetic) mind control/hypnosis; nano-particle/bot-laced foods, drinks or air; or AE/Gleason-map or fake-enemy indoctrination at flat-Earth and other truth meetups, expositions, conferences, etc. organized or infiltrated by the gatekeepers.

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More Information on Gatekeepers and the Way They Operate and Many Videos Exposing Suspected Gatekeepers

https://libertytv2.wordpress.com/suspected-nwo-globe-earth-and-ae-gleason-map-gatekeepers-controlled-opposition/

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