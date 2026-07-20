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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
4h

If an adult is 100% healthy and is in homeostasis, there are 100's of bio chemical reactions taking place to maintain the status quo on a continual basis. Chemicals, toxins, drugs, orally or injectable alter the biological balance. Having all these biosynthesis events measured, duplicated and evaluated by a AI program seems formidable and of what value.? The struggle I see is to have it understood that Big Chem, Big Agra and Big Pharma is interrupting these processes that deliver homeostasis. They are winning the battle in DC and it is wrong.

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Kirsten's avatar
Kirsten
5h

Great article. When reading it I was trying to put myself in the place of someone who's buys into the narrative that the Earth's microbes can wipe out billions of relatively healthy people. I can imagine this being a relief to them. To me, it seems like biological engineering.

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