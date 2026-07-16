For more than five years, debate over the origin of COVID-19 has largely been confined to two competing explanations.

Either SARS-CoV-2 emerged naturally from wildlife and spilled into humans.

Or it escaped from a laboratory following research involving coronaviruses.

But what if both explanations are asking the wrong question?

What if the defining infrastructure of a modern pandemic is not the physical pathogen itself, but the informational architecture surrounding it?

This publication refers to that possibility as the In Silico Theory, from in silico—meaning processes that occur inside a computer rather than in the physical world.

The In Silico Theory does not attempt to adjudicate between wildlife spillover and laboratory escape as competing explanations.

Instead, it proposes that modern pandemics may increasingly be operationalized through predictive algorithms, genomic reference architectures, laboratory-generated sequence information, surveillance systems, computational epidemiology, diagnostics, and pharmaceutical platforms that collectively create a self-reinforcing informational ecosystem.

Within such a framework, laboratories remain essential—not necessarily as the point where a pandemic begins, but as critical nodes in the generation, refinement, validation, and operationalization of the informational systems that define it.

Under such a model, the central question shifts from:

“Where did the pathogen come from?”

to:

“Who designed the systems that define what the pathogen is?”

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DARPA’s Decade-Long Buildout

Beginning in 2010, the U.S. military, largely through DARPA, launched a succession of programs that appear to have progressively reduced the need to begin with a recognized outbreak, a widely observed epidemic, or even a conventionally characterized pathogen.

Instead, DARPA’s own documents describe an architecture increasingly built around predicted mutations, electronic sequence information, computational models, and pharmaceutical countermeasures developed before the need for them supposedly exists.

The effort was not hidden.

DARPA itself described the work as an:

“audacious portfolio of projects designed to generate pandemic-stopping know-how”

for rapidly preventing, diagnosing, and treating infectious diseases,

“even ones the world has never seen before.”

Taken individually, each program can be understood as a biodefense initiative.

Taken together, however, they appear to describe something much larger:

a pandemic architecture designed to move from models, to sequence information, to interventions, and finally to deployment.

Step One: Predict the Future Pathogen

The first layer appeared in 2010 with DARPA’s PROPHECY program.

DARPA sought to:

“develop technologies that predict natural viral evolution”

and:

“predict mutations and possibly reassortments in advance of their occurrence.”

To most readers, this language may not initially appear unusual.

In traditional public health thinking, however, scientists first observe a pathogen, characterize it, and only afterward begin designing interventions.

PROPHECY proposed reversing that sequence.

DARPA envisioned:

“predictive algorithms informed and validated experimentally using high throughput biological platforms”

along with the:

“integration of a viral evolution platform with an algorithm that predicts mutations.”

Perhaps most strikingly, DARPA described the ultimate objective as:

“ultimately developing drugs and vaccines in advance of need.”

Within the In Silico framework, PROPHECY represents the prediction layer.

The model comes first.

Observation comes second.

Step Two: Convert Sequence Information Into Countermeasures

The following year came ADEPT.

DARPA began investing heavily in what it called:

“gene-encoded vaccines.”

Instead of producing large quantities of pathogen material and administering proteins directly, DARPA envisioned delivering:

“genes that encode immune-stimulating antigens”

into recipients.

DARPA explained that:

“the instructions carried in the DNA or RNA elicit the body’s own cells to manufacture the antigenic viral protein.”

The operational input was increasingly becoming information itself.

If PROPHECY represented prediction, ADEPT represented translation:

the conversion of sequence information into pharmaceutical countermeasures.

Step Three: Operate From Sequence Information Alone

The next stage came with DARPA’s Pandemic Prevention Platform, or P3.

DARPA described P3 as:

“a follow-on effort to the ADEPT program”

designed to achieve:

“within 60 days, development and widescale deployment of protective countermeasures.”

Elsewhere DARPA described the objective as becoming:

“capable of producing relevant numbers of doses against any known or previously unknown infectious threat within 60 days of identification of such a threat.”

Then came perhaps the most revealing statement in DARPA’s pandemic portfolio.

P3 performers explained:

“Because we recognize the potential that during a pandemic outbreak only electronic viral sequence information may be available...”

they would optimize methods for:

“the synthesis of error-free viral infectious clone genome for direct transfection.”

The significance of that statement cannot be overstated.

DARPA was explicitly preparing for scenarios in which researchers might possess nothing more than a digital sequence on a computer screen and nevertheless proceed directly toward the production of countermeasures.

The architecture was intentionally designed to function even in situations where:

“only electronic viral sequence information may be available.”

Within the In Silico framework, this represents a fundamental transition.

The center of gravity shifts away from physical observation and toward information itself.

Step Four: Build the Systems Intended to Recognize the Model

In 2018 DARPA launched PREEMPT to a priori generate wildlife backstories (or “alibis”) for future pandemic pathogens that will cross from animals to humans.

The agency argued that existing public health systems were too reactive.

DARPA complained that:

“the outbreak response is largely reactive and not initiated until after an epidemic has already begun.”

PREEMPT sought what DARPA described as:

“a radical departure from current practice”

that would:

“preempt their entry into human populations before an outbreak occurs.”

The program sought to:

“develop new tools and models to quantify the likelihood of a virus quasispecies (QS) to jump from an animal host into humans.”

Performers were instructed to use:

“high-throughput virus screening methods, metagenomics, ecological surveillance, and advanced modeling tools”

to create:

“advanced integrated models”

capable of:

“preventing human virus emergence before the virus gains entry to the human population.”

Researchers were further instructed to identify:

“the genetic adaptations that enable species jump,”

develop:

“genotype-to-phenotype maps,”

identify:

“specific mutations,”

and model:

“viral evolutionary trajectories.”

Then came perhaps the single most important sentence in the entire DARPA pandemic architecture:

“the output of TA1 in silico models will guide preventive method design.”

The direction of causality matters.

DARPA was not saying observations would guide the models.

DARPA was saying the models would guide the interventions.

Within the In Silico framework:

Model first.

Preventive design second.

Surveillance and validation third.

Step Five: Activate the Architecture

By the end of the decade, nearly every layer of the architecture appeared to be in place.

PROPHECY emphasized prediction.

ADEPT emphasized translation of sequence information into countermeasures.

P3 emphasized operation directly from electronic sequence information.

PREEMPT emphasized the integration of computational models, surveillance systems, and preventive designs.

The later DEFUSE proposal would combine wildlife surveillance, coronavirus field work, and intervention strategies within a single framework.

Then came Operation Warp Speed.

Genomic sequences became the foundation for diagnostic assays.

PCR targets became case definitions.

Computational epidemiology generated transmission models.

Surveillance systems tracked spread.

Pharmaceutical platforms rapidly produced sequence-based countermeasures.

Every major operational component of the pandemic response flowed through information systems.

The architecture was digital long before it became biological.

Beyond Origins

The In Silico Theory does not claim to settle the question of whether COVID originated in wildlife or in a laboratory.

It argues that the origin debate itself may overlook the larger issue.

By 2020, governments possessed systems capable of “predicting” purported future pathogen characteristics, generating interventions in advance of need, operating from electronic sequence information, conducting global surveillance, defining cases through molecular diagnostics, modeling spread computationally, and deploying pharmaceutical responses at unprecedented speed.

DARPA itself described these efforts as technologies for diseases:

“the world has never seen before.”

Its programs sought to develop:

vaccines “in advance of need,”

to operate when:

“only electronic viral sequence information may be available,”

and to use:

“the output of TA1 in silico models”

to:

“guide preventive method design.”

Whatever conclusions readers ultimately draw from those facts, DARPA’s own documents reveal a remarkably consistent progression:

Prediction first.

Preventive design second.

Surveillance and validation third.

Deployment fourth.

The most important question may not be where the next pandemic comes from.

It may be who controls the informational systems that determine what the next pandemic is.

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