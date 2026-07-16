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Judy Huffman's avatar
Judy Huffman
10h

The hubris is unreal-the unethical criminality of creating disease for profit and control is fully displayed by their own words. Thank you for this great article

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
10h

And as several nurses state - there WAS no pandemic. It was all propaganda. People got sick, yes, but people get sick all the time. And remember there was no flu? And the empty hospitals (until after the jabs), the dancing doctors and nurses, the nurse who went to help in NY and found and almost empty ICU? The doctor after the jabs, who stated that not one of the hospitalized was unjabbed (that was gone real quick). Even the so-called pandemic of 1918 was not a pandemic, since the sick were spread over many months. A pandemic would be thousands of thousands sick all at once.

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