In 2018, the U.S. military’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) announced a program called ‘PReemptive Expression of Protective Alleles and Response Elements’ (PREPARE) (here) to develop “programmable gene modulators for humans” capable of altering the body’s own biology as alleged medical countermeasures against biological, chemical, and radiological threats that the agency said endangered public health and national security.

As this website has been warning about influenza pandemic orchestration for years, the stated goal of PREPARE was to “yield enhanced resilience against influenza and ionizing radiation for service members and first responders.”

Whereas DARPA’s earlier pandemic-related programs—including PROPHECY, which sought to “predict” future virus genetic sequences that do not exist; P3, which sought to rapidly generate vaccines from electronic viral sequence information alone; and PREEMPT, which centered on building the wildlife backstory “alibi” surrounding the purported emergence of future pandemic pathogens—PREPARE shifted the emphasis toward modulating the human host’s own biological pathways as the proposed means of “protection.”

Publicly reported awards account for at least approximately $20.2 million in PREPARE funding, including up to $10.7 million for DNARx and up to $9.5 million for Columbia University.

But DARPA selected five primary performer teams, suggesting the program’s total funding was likely substantially higher, but a complete public accounting of all awards has not been identified.

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‘Programmable Gene Modulators for Humans’

Before describing the science, DARPA summarized the program in the opening pages of its Broad Agency Announcement.

The agency wrote:

“The PREPARE program aims to develop programmable gene modulators for humans that can provide specific, effective, safe, and transient medical countermeasures and prophylaxes to combat biological, chemical, and/or radiological threats to public health and national security.”

The announcement stated that multiple awards were anticipated under the program.

A New Approach

DARPA explained that PREPARE was intended to move beyond developing a separate medical countermeasure for each individual threat.

According to the BAA (Broad Agency Announcement):

“The current one threat/one MCM paradigm is not sufficient to address the diverse and rapidly evolving threat space.”

Instead, the agency proposed building a reusable platform centered on modifying the host’s own biological responses.

The BAA states:

“The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is soliciting innovative proposals to develop a platform capability for the production of Medical Countermeasures (MCMs) that bolster natural genetically-encoded defenses against biological, chemical, and/or radiological threats to public health and national security.”

DARPA said researchers should develop methods for:

identifying gene targets that confer protection,

developing tools to modulate those genes,

and delivering those tools into the appropriate cells and tissues inside the body.

The stated objective was:

“...directly modulating the activity of target genes” in order to, as the agency justifies, “limit the damaging and potentially fatal consequences of a broad range of threats...”

The Justification

DARPA framed PREPARE as a response to a wide spectrum of national security concerns.

The agency wrote:

“Influenza pandemics, organophosphate poisoning, opioid overdose, and exposure to ionizing radiation are representative of the broad spectrum of biological, chemical, and radiological threats that can significantly impact public health and national security.”

Elsewhere, the BAA similarly states that:

“Pathogens with pandemic potential, toxic chemicals, and radioactive materials all endanger public health and pose a threat to national security.”

Those categories formed the stated justification for developing human body-programming countermeasures.

Programming the Host

DARPA repeatedly emphasized that PREPARE would operate by changing the body’s own biology.

According to the announcement:

“PREPARE is anticipated to deliver a capability to generate programmable gene modulator MCMs (PGM-MCMs) to enable safe, transient, and preemptive activation of intrinsic host defenses...”

The agency added that these interventions:

“...may also provide an alternative to permanent somatic cell genome editing approaches...”

Rather than claiming to permanently rewrite DNA, which would invite controversy, DARPA said the proposed countermeasures would consist of:

“...transient and programmable modulators of endogenous gene targets, transcripts, and pathways that do not alter primary DNA sequence...”

DARPA also envisioned a system that could be rapidly reconfigured as new threats emerged.

The BAA states the platform should be:

“...easily re-targeted and re-configured for rapid adaptation and response to new and emergent threats.”

Building the Platform

The program was organized into three technical areas:

TA1: Gene Target Identification

TA2: Programmable Gene Modulator Development

TA3: Clinical Formulations

DARPA instructed performers to identify protective genes, develop libraries of programmable gene modulators to control those genes, and create formulations capable of delivering those modulators to the required tissues before integrating the entire system into a platform for in vivo testing.

The program ultimately called for increasingly complex demonstrations, regulatory engagement with the FDA, and culminated in a planned Investigational New Drug (IND) or Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) submission.

Bottom Line

PREPARE represents a notable shift in emphasis within DARPA’s biotechnology portfolio.

Rather than proposing a separate countermeasure for each biological, chemical, or radiological threat, the agency proposed a reusable platform built around programmable modulation of the host’s own biology.

DARPA justified that approach by arguing that pandemic pathogens, toxic chemicals, and radioactive materials posed broad public health and national security threats and that the traditional “one threat/one MCM” model was no longer sufficient.

The larger questions now are practical ones.

Where are these technologies today?

Have they been incorporated into subsequent military or civilian programs under different names?

And if governments increasingly turn to programmable modulation of the human body as a response to future biological, chemical, or radiological threats, what meaningful safeguards will exist to ensure informed consent, independent oversight, long-term safety monitoring, and public accountability?

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