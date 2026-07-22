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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
3h

1918 Bacterial Meningitis vaccine. Fort Riley Kansas. Tuskegee syphilis experiment. Vietnam experimental vaccines, nRNA Covid experiment. The march just keeps going forward. To what end?My book excerpt covers a key guy named Dr. Hayes who became the head of the FDA. Here is an excerpt.: Another entrant in the hall of the unredeemed is Dr. Arthur Hull Hayes. His name surfaces in two dark chapters of American medicine—chemical warfare research and the approval of artificial sweeteners. As a young Army doctor stationed at Edgewood Arsenal, Hayes participated in experiments with deliriant chemicals such as CAR 301,060, a glycolate compound related to QNB, one of the era’s chemical warfare agents. He described those experiments later as “a few dozen well informed volunteers testing the safety of atropine.” In reality, it was a whole chemical weapons program wrapped in euphemism.

From 1958 to 1975, some 7,000 soldiers were exposed to mind altering agents at Edgewood under “voluntary” protocols. A 1976 Inspector General report questioned whether doctors like Hayes had run those trials without authorization from the Secretary of the Army. I personally believe that some of that research seeded today’s obsession with high tech pharmacology — what we now know as mRNA based medicine.

www. seven innocents com

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Carol Haas's avatar
Carol Haas
35m

DARPA's playing war games inside the bodies of those who will let them. Gotta love their wording that MCM's are needed to "bolster natural genetically-encoded defenses" (like our God-designed immunity) "against biological, chemical and/or radiological threats."

The sane response to those threats, which are real, would be to eliminate the threats, and that begs the question of why those threats are instead being accommodated.

MCM's within humans programmable by remote.

Projects such as this render your "meaningful safeguards" moot, because the project itself poses the greatest threat to humankind, and therefore the only meaningful safeguard can be for the people to reach a critical awareness of the transhumanist threat and the significance of its meaning and reach.

That is why these articles are so very important.

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