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OnlytheTruth
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I thought that Dr. David E. Martin who is not a conspiracy theorist, his company researches patents kind of the way the title companies hire people to do land title research. I believe what his company does is the same exact premise. So, he published going back decades about the first SARS creation, his findings were released to not just our Congress but also to the European Parliament, I am pretty sure. He has said it over and again, that their research for highly infectious coronavirus use for gain of function goes back at least to the 1960's maybe sooner but that is what they could find legally.

To have something called SARS COV 2 indicates a SARS COV 1 which originally it was just being called SARS-- a proven manufactured virus. Then, they got people to be injected to combat something that never was but was referred to under Obama as a pandemic, so then it changed the name. When that is claimed to have been something zoonotic that their product supposedly worked to prevent, it is then patented, it seems. They seem to do this, so that we then have a documented supposed transmission that has occurred, or as some have said it is infection by injection, and we can argue back and forth on this, but as we have seen some of the same material found in injections claiming to be from natural zoonotic evolutionary pathways is entirely lab created and would seem to suggest it is only infection by injection and or aerosolization from spraying and other methods and is why NASA and NOAA began referring to other things in the atmosphere as "injection."

I think your research and that of others as well shows DARPA, DOD, et. al. dispersing into the atmosphere to vaccinate by way of "injection" into the atmosphere. With SMART DUST, it is the same thing. I would go on to suggest that we may no longer be talking about what is in vaccines when it is in everything, they put it in the fuel for jets, they put it in the swabs, in the masks, in the meats. Our Rennet for cheese is manufactured by a vaccine company of all vaccine companies, and everyone eats cheese right? The dental products are said to have the same exact nanotech, the heavy metals are in everything including baby food and school lunches, so if you are not vaccinated you have the metals anyway, so you might as well be, right?. I am pretty sure that it has even been said that this is in pretty much any product that DARPA could get it into even pain relievers, pain reliever patches, maybe in some supplements, and or Nicotine patches.

With that, I am going to post this film from 1979 again that is always being removed any time I try to access it....One of my favorite scenes is when the elites are at a party wearing masks and some of them are also covered in plastic wearing hazmat suits then all of them pulling this stuff off to smoke and drink at this party, not long after that some experts in the field are discussing this dangerous pandemic saying the only way to get back to normal is by receiving a whole lot of money for research on how to eradicate the disease, and or by vaccinating every man, woman, child and animal. One important reveal in the film is when the group of main characters is chatting outside and the researcher tells a story of how they had tried everything to kill a group of mice test subjects infusing them with every metal, poison, and every chemical attacking them with high frequency and harassing them using lights, his character suggested by this that is exactly what they have been doing with all of us and was the point of the film.

What is done is to poison everything in the environment, then they will use lighting and frequency, so that if any of this happens to kill a person that no one will be able to determine what the true cause was. This is their excuse all the time at these hearings and in lawsuits, they are always saying when it is useful how do you know it is not from everything that is being done in the environment, but if you try to prove that something in the environment is poisoned, it is the same thing, they will say how do you know it is not something you ate, something you inhaled, something in the air or soil, it cannot be this chemical plant that did it. That is how they do this and always have. In the third link, State Rep. Jonathan Steinberg expresses those exact sentiments begging the question to Dr. Larry Palevsky how can we know since everything is poisoned if what we observe is caused by injections? Dr. Sharon Goldberg during her testimony at a 5G Hearing for Senate Bill 637 was asked the same type of questions how can she prove that 5g is the cause when there are all these toxins in the environment that could instead be the cause?

1979 Hamburg Syndrome: https://youtu.be/xrrYkoRMSW8?si=dsXxa15icHV7PyIe

The Swine Flu of 1976 - CBS News 60 Minutes with Mike Wallace

https://youtu.be/mDoe9WYOYUw?si=Kmi2RFasHg7Da6L1

Dr. Larry Palevsky speaking at a hearing in Connecticut HB 4044 about vaccines: https://youtu.be/S6wBkVp9QoM?si=SFbWUCw40O5eY4ew

Dr. Sharon Goldberg veteran MD complete testimony at 5G Hearing https://youtu.be/08-huV3pFrI?si=zoBH9pyepNl4Mfnz

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Turfseer
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The COVID Genome: A Missing Paper Trail—or a Missing Virus? Did the world's most important viral genome come with a complete paper trail—and is that the first question we should be asking? https://turfseer.substack.com/p/the-covid-genome-a-missing-paper

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