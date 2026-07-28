The digital sequence that became the foundation for the world’s COVID-19 response entered the public record without a complete publicly reconstructable documentary chain connecting the reported clinical specimen to the authoritative reference sequence later relied upon by governments, laboratories, regulators, and manufacturers.

Before a computer can compare, classify, track, or model anything, someone must first decide which digital representation becomes the authoritative one.

That principle extends far beyond biology.

Computers cannot recognize faces until someone creates a reference database.

They cannot identify fingerprints until someone establishes a reference set.

They cannot compare financial transactions until someone defines the authoritative ledger.

The same principle applied during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before laboratories could compare newly generated sequences, before PCR assays could be designed, before software could identify variants, before vaccine developers could build spike-encoding constructs, and before governments could operationalize sequence-based surveillance systems, one digital sequence first had to become the accepted computational reference.

That sequence was Wuhan-Hu-1, GenBank accession MN908947.

But there is a remarkable aspect of its documentary history that has received almost no public attention.

The complete computational provenance documenting exactly how that authoritative digital reference was produced has never been made public.

Add to this that no U.S. agency independently verified the reported clinical sample from which the published sequence was reportedly derived before that sample was no longer available for independent examination, and a larger provenance question emerges: neither the complete documentary history of the reported physical source nor the complete documentary history of the computational process that transformed it into the world's foundational SARS-CoV-2 reference sequence can be independently reconstructed from the public record.

Then add that the National Academies’ Science Needs for Microbial Forensics and the FBI’s Quality Assurance Guidelines for Laboratories Performing Forensic Analysis of Chemical Terrorism—the very standards governments themselves developed for microbial forensics—identify provenance, chain of custody, validation, traceability, and supporting documentation as foundational forensic principles.

Yet neither the reported physical specimen underlying the Wuhan-Hu-1 reference sequence nor the complete computational record documenting its creation can be independently reconstructed from the public record.

Therefore, the most fundamental forensic question—where did the authoritative reference actually come from, and can its complete documentary provenance be independently reconstructed—remains publicly unresolved.

This investigation also bears directly on what I have called the “In Silico Theory,” which proposes that the operationalization of the COVID-19 response depended not merely on reported biological events but on the establishment of an authoritative digital reference sequence accepted across computational, scientific, regulatory, and governmental systems.

Donate

Share

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities, contact us by clicking below.

Message Jon Fleetwood

The Pandemic Was Operationalized Around a Digital Reference

Public discussion about COVID-19 has largely focused on biological questions.

Where did the reported pathogen originate?

How did the reported outbreak begin?

Was it naturally occurring or laboratory-associated?

Those are important questions.

But they all assume something that receives almost no scrutiny.

They assume the digital reference itself.

Once Wuhan-Hu-1 entered the public record, governments, laboratories, regulators, software systems, and manufacturers treated that published sequence as the authoritative computational representation of what they called SARS-CoV-2.

Subsequent sequences were compared against it.

Diagnostic assays were designed using it as a reference.

Sequence-analysis software aligned new data to it.

Manufacturers used it as the template for the spike-encoding sequence incorporated into the original mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

Whether one accepts or rejects the underlying scientific assumptions is almost beside the point.

The operational reality is that one digital sequence became the reference object upon which an enormous amount of subsequent computational work depended.

Every Digital Reference Has a Documentary History

Most people imagine that a sequencing instrument simply produces a finished genome.

It does not.

What a sequencing instrument produces are millions of short fragments of digital data.

Those fragments must then undergo a computational process before they become a single continuous sequence suitable for publication.

That process may include filtering data, assembling fragments, evaluating conflicting positions, determining sequence termini, confirming portions of the sequence through additional laboratory procedures, resolving ambiguities, and generating a final consensus suitable for submission.

Each of those steps creates digital records.

Together, those records constitute the computational provenance of the published reference.

Just as physical evidence has a chain of custody, digital evidence has a chain of provenance.

The Public Possesses the Beginning and the End

Today, the public can examine important parts of that chain.

The reported sequencing reads associated with Wuhan-Hu-1 are publicly available.

The finished GenBank reference sequence is publicly available.

The published paper also describes, in general terms, how the researchers reported producing the sequence.

Those materials allow independent researchers to examine the reported sequencing data and perform their own computational analyses.

But those materials are not the complete documentary history of how the published reference itself came into existence.

The Missing Computational Chain

Between the reported sequencing reads and the published GenBank sequence lies an entire computational workflow.

That workflow necessarily produced digital records.

Those records could include project workspaces, intermediate assemblies, mapping results, software execution records, parameter settings, assembly graphs, consensus-generation records, sequence-edit histories, and other computational artifacts documenting exactly how one particular digital sequence was produced.

Yet the complete contemporaneous record documenting that transformation has never been made public.

The public has the reported inputs.

The public has the published output.

What it does not have is the complete documentary record connecting one to the other.

That is especially significant because we’re talking about the genetic sequence behind a pathogen said to have caused a pandemic.

Inputs Are Not the Same as Provenance

Imagine a corporation released every bank transaction that entered its accounting system.

Imagine it also released its final audited financial statements.

Most people would assume the accounting process was therefore transparent.

It would not be.

Without the spreadsheets, formulas, workpapers, revision history, calculations, and audit documentation, investigators could not reconstruct the exact historical process that produced the published financial statements.

The same principle applies here.

Possessing reported sequencing data and a published reference sequence does not automatically provide the complete computational history that transformed one into the other.

Those are different categories of evidence.

One represents inputs and outputs.

The other represents provenance.

Why This Matters

This observation is not an argument that the published reference sequence is necessarily incorrect.

Nor does it resolve the question of how SARS-CoV-2 originated.

It raises an entirely different issue.

How did one digital representation become authoritative?

What computational process produced it?

What intermediate records documented that process?

Who retains those records today?

Can independent investigators examine them?

Those questions concern documentary provenance, not biological theory.

They are the kinds of questions routinely asked in forensic accounting, digital forensics, software engineering, and chain-of-custody investigations whenever a digital record becomes the basis for consequential decisions.

A Different Way to Think About the Pandemic

For more than six years, public debate has centered on the reported pathogen.

Perhaps the more fundamental subject is the digital reference.

Governments did not operationalize a reported patient.

They did not operationalize a sequencing instrument.

They operationalized a published digital sequence.

That digital reference became the baseline against which later computational analyses were performed and upon which numerous scientific, regulatory, and public-health systems relied.

Understanding the documentary history of that reference is therefore not a peripheral technical issue.

It is part of understanding the provenance of one of the most consequential digital records ever placed into operation.

The Questions That Remain

If the complete computational workflow still exists, where is it?

Who retains custody of it?

Was it archived?

Can independent investigators examine it?

If portions of that documentary record no longer exist, when were they lost?

Were they ever required to be preserved?

Were they ever requested?

Those questions have received remarkably little attention despite the extraordinary significance of the digital reference itself.

Bottom Line

The debate surrounding COVID-19 has largely focused on the reported biological origin of SARS-CoV-2.

This investigation asks a different question: what is the documented provenance of the digital reference sequence that governments, laboratories, regulators, manufacturers, and computational systems ultimately treated as authoritative?

The public possesses the reported sequencing reads.

The public possesses the published Wuhan-Hu-1 reference sequence.

But the complete contemporaneous documentary chain connecting one to the other has never been made public.

Combined with the absence of an independently verified documentary chain for the reported clinical specimen itself, that means the complete provenance of the world’s foundational SARS-CoV-2 reference sequence cannot presently be independently reconstructed from the public record.

For any digital object that became the computational foundation for PCR assay design, sequence comparison, genomic surveillance, the original spike-based vaccine constructs, and numerous subsequent scientific, regulatory, and governmental activities, that is not a peripheral technical question.

It is the first provenance question independent investigators would ordinarily be expected to ask.

Yet more than six years after Wuhan-Hu-1 became the world’s authoritative SARS-CoV-2 reference sequence, that question remains publicly unresolved.

Donate

Share

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities, contact us by clicking below.