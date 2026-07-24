Before a computer can compare, classify, track, or model anything, someone must first decide which digital representation becomes the authoritative one.

That problem was largely solved in 1982.

That year, the United States established GenBank, the world’s first comprehensive public repository for published nucleotide sequences.

More than a database, GenBank became the reference architecture upon which much of modern computational biology would be built.

Today, when public-health agencies announce a newly identified pathogen, researchers compare newly generated sequence records, laboratories design PCR assays, software constructs phylogenetic trees, or developers build sequence-based countermeasures, those computational systems typically begin with accepted digital sequence records stored in centralized databases.

The foundation of that architecture is GenBank.

What is rarely discussed is where it came from.

GenBank did not originate inside a university biology department or a public-health agency.

It was built at Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL), one of the U.S. government’s principal nuclear weapons laboratories, where physicists accustomed to organizing complex computational information systems applied those same principles to published nucleotide sequence records.

Few people realize that much of the digital sequence architecture underpinning modern pandemic response and biological threat analysis originated not in a medical school or public-health agency, but inside a U.S. military weapons lab—a computational foundation that would later reappear throughout DARPA’s pandemic-focused biotechnology portfolio in programs centered on “predicting” alleged future pathogens, computationally characterizing purported biological samples, designing sequence-based countermeasures like mRNA vaccines, and biological threat response.

That history also raises broader questions explored throughout this publication. If modern pandemic and biological threat systems increasingly begin with government-developed digital reference architectures rather than direct observation alone, who ultimately determines which computational representations become authoritative—and once those determinations are operationalized, what meaningful mechanism exists to independently verify or successfully challenge them?

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A Different Way of Thinking About Biology

The story begins during the late 1970s.

New sequencing methods rapidly increased the number of published nucleotide sequences appearing in scientific journals.

As government agencies—particularly the National Institutes of Health in the United States and the United Kingdom’s Medical Research Council—funded increasingly large sequencing efforts, the volume of published nucleotide sequence records quickly outgrew traditional scientific publishing.

The challenge was no longer simply producing sequence records.

It was deciding how those records would be organized, standardized, compared, and operationalized.

Most researchers saw a growing collection of scientific publications.

At Los Alamos National Laboratory, nuclear physicists George I. Bell and Walter B. Goad saw something different.

They saw an information-management problem.

Bell had established the laboratory’s Theoretical Biology and Biophysics Group (T-10), bringing mathematical modeling and large-scale computation into biological research.

Before entering computational biology, Goad had spent approximately fifteen years performing theoretical work related to thermonuclear weapons and neutron-transport calculations.

Rather than viewing published nucleotide sequences solely as information contained within journal articles, Bell and Goad treated them as standardized informational objects that could be managed computationally.

Collected.

Indexed.

Compared.

Searched.

Analyzed.

Integrated into larger computational systems.

In 1979, Goad launched the Los Alamos Sequence Library through the institution’s Laboratory Directed Research and Development (LDRD) program.

The project was designed to build a computerized library capable of organizing the rapidly expanding universe of published nucleotide sequence records.

From Published Records to Authoritative Reference Material

In 1982, the National Institutes of Health issued Request for Proposals (RFP) NIH-GM-81-06, calling for the “development, maintenance and distribution of a nucleic acid sequence data bank” under a federal contract.

The solicitation did not merely seek a repository for storing published nucleotide sequences.

It sought to build the national computational infrastructure through which those records would be collected, organized, maintained, and distributed to the broader scientific community.

Los Alamos National Laboratory, working with Bolt, Beranek and Newman, won the competition.

The Los Alamos Sequence Library became GenBank.

The project combined support from the National Institutes of Health, the Department of Energy, and the Department of Defense.

Its historical significance was not merely that it collected sequence records.

It standardized them.

Organized them.

Maintained them.

Distributed them.

In doing so, GenBank transformed thousands of individual publications into a common computational reference architecture that laboratories and software systems could rely upon.

Published sequence records no longer existed only within individual journal articles.

They entered a shared national computational infrastructure.

The Government Was Procuring an Information System

The government’s own procurement record shows that it was not simply seeking a repository for published nucleotide sequence records.

It was soliciting the development, maintenance, and distribution of a national nucleic acid sequence data bank.

The government’s principal concern was not simply biology.

It was information architecture.

Under NIH’s evaluation criteria, Technical Approach accounted for 60% of the available score, with particular emphasis placed on data collection, database organization, and database distribution.

During the evaluation process, reviewers also examined each team’s experience in modern database management, computer programming, database organization, innovation, and the ability to build a system capable of adapting to future scientific needs.

In other words, NIH was not simply purchasing a collection of published nucleotide sequences.

It was procuring an evolving computational information system.

The solicitation itself stated:

“The nucleic acid sequence data bank is expected to be a resource that will evolve with and adapt to changing scientific needs...”

It further required that the contractor maintain ties with the research community, remain responsive to changing scientific requirements, and continually improve the database as new needs emerged.

Viewed through that lens, GenBank appears less like a static archive than a government-designed computational platform intended to grow alongside biology itself.

The Missing Step: Authority Formation

Every computational system depends upon a foundational question.

Which representation becomes authoritative enough for downstream systems to rely upon?

Before a sequence can be compared against a database...

Before software can classify it...

Before algorithms can infer relationships...

Before laboratories can design assays from it...

The representation itself must first become operational.

GenBank performed that function.

It accepted published sequence records, standardized their format, incorporated them into a common repository, and made those records available as reference material for future computational analysis.

In information science, this process is often described as canonicalization—the establishment of a common representation that downstream systems consistently recognize and use.

Viewed through that lens, GenBank did more than preserve information.

It participated in the formation of computational authority.

Turning Biology Into a Computational Architecture

A 1984 paper describing the Los Alamos sequence library illustrates this philosophy.

The authors explained how sequence collections from multiple repositories—including GenBank and the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL)—could be imported into a relational database built upon FRAMIS, a database-management system developed at another Department of Energy weapons laboratory, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

Once incorporated into the system, sequence records could be indexed, cross-referenced, searched, synchronized internationally, and subjected to increasingly sophisticated computational analysis.

The emphasis was not on preserving paper records.

It was on creating a computational infrastructure.

From that point forward, published sequence records increasingly became standardized computational objects inside a government-procured information architecture designed to evolve alongside scientific research.

A New Operating Model

As computational biology expanded over the following decades, numerous software platforms came to rely upon centralized sequence repositories.

PCR assays were increasingly designed from published sequence records.

Sequence-alignment software compared newly generated records against accepted references.

Phylogenetic software organized relationships among stored records.

Surveillance systems compared incoming records against existing databases.

Each application differed.

The underlying architecture remained remarkably consistent.

A published sequence record entered a common reference architecture.

Future records were compared against that architecture.

Computational systems generated determinations.

Those determinations informed downstream scientific, regulatory, and public-health activities.

Whether one regards those determinations as confirming biological reality or as operating within a particular computational framework, the operational architecture itself remained centered on accepted digital reference material.

Regardless of one’s conclusions about the purported underlying physical biology, the documented operational architecture remained centered on standardized digital representations (“proxies”), accepted reference architectures, and computational determinations.

The Architecture Behind the Architecture

Readers of this publication will recognize that this pattern extends well beyond GenBank.

Again and again, complex technical systems follow a similar progression.

Provenance: Where did the input originate?

Representation: How was the physical phenomenon converted into information?

Canonicalization: Which representation became authoritative enough for downstream use?

Reference architecture: What existing body of information was the new input compared against?

Computational determination: What conclusions did the computational system generate?

Validation: How were those conclusions evaluated?

Decision: Who relied upon them?

Action: What happened because of them?

Viewed through that framework, GenBank occupies a foundational position.

It represents one of the earliest large-scale biological systems built around standardized digital representations and common computational reference architectures.

One feature of the procurement is particularly revealing.

NIH did not simply ask whether competing systems could store sequence records.

It evaluated whether they could continue adapting as biological information expanded.

Reviewers criticized one proposal for lacking innovation and questioned whether its database would remain adaptable enough to satisfy future scientific needs.

From the outset, GenBank was envisioned not as a finished database, but as an expandable computational infrastructure capable of incorporating an ever-growing body of biological information.

Why This Matters

For readers following this publication’s ongoing investigation into what it calls the In Silico Theory, GenBank represents a critical prerequisite rather than a conclusion.

The theory explores the possibility that biological events increasingly became operational through computational representations, reference architectures, algorithmic determinations, and institutional decision-making built upon those systems.

Long before later government programs proposed predicting alleged future pathogens, computationally characterizing biological samples, constructing exposure signatures, or designing sequence-based countermeasures, GenBank had already established one of the essential prerequisites.

It created a common computational language through which published sequence records could be standardized, compared, and operationalized across institutions.

That infrastructure would later support an expanding ecosystem of computational tools whose outputs increasingly informed research, surveillance, diagnostics, and public-health decision-making.

Bottom Line

GenBank was more than a database.

It represented an early transition from isolated published observations to standardized digital reference architectures capable of supporting large-scale computational analysis.

The primary procurement documents show that the federal government did not simply seek to preserve published nucleotide sequence records.

It solicited the development of an evolving national information system capable of collecting, organizing, distributing, and continually adapting a shared computational reference architecture for the scientific community.

Built inside a U.S. nuclear weapons laboratory by physicists experienced in managing complex information systems, GenBank helped establish the infrastructure through which published sequence records could become authoritative reference material for downstream computational use.

Whether examining GenBank, later DARPA biotechnology programs, or modern public-health software, the same architectural question repeatedly emerges:

Who determines which representation becomes authoritative enough for institutions to act upon?

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