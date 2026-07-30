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Vinu Arumugham #MAHA's avatar
Vinu Arumugham #MAHA
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This new policy will not allow any virologist to commit back-to-back mass murders using federally funded GOF viruses. They MAY have to wait up to five years before they are allowed to commit the next mass murder. Don't you feel safe already?

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PamelaDrew's avatar
PamelaDrew
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Gain of Function is badly name method of growing CRISPR sequences of RNA or DNA in bacteria typically E.coli because the replication is done by the bacteria it can NEVER happen by the sequence alone in cell culture or air.

GoF is the basic tool to design vaccines it is also the method used to produce the mRNA Transfections deployed as deceptively named Covid Vaccines.

The bacteria deployed to replicate these sequences sometimes called virus samples works the same way yeast does with flour & water.. without the yeast no volume increase happens.

NIH funded GoF Risk & Benefit Review from 2016 is helpful reference.. search "however" where every section notes GoF models do NOT reflect wild type virus or factor any human immune system response. In short these are bad models where pure quantities that could NEVER exist in nature are stuffed into rodents to model some flu jab design.

Also helpful to search "stockpile" to see the real value is for beauracracies to place orders for prodeucts that have zero connection to what is happening in the real world in some future point in time and zero requirement to demonstrate efficacy as human theraputic it is a rodent antibody measure with exposure to pure clones grown in a p-etrie dish.

While these pure clones might be dangerous if there is a direct exposure but there has NEVER been any biology to support the idea that clones defy Nature & replicate beyond their petrie dish. It's curious that for all the deadly Covid claims the lab staff all survived exposure.

https://web.archive.org/web/20161206155142/http://www.gryphonscientific.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/Risk-and-Benefit-Analysis-of-Gain-of-Function-Research-Final-Report.pdf

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