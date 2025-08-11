JonFleetwood.com

Are Vaccine Skeptics to Blame for CDC Shooting?

AP exploits CDC shooting to smear vaccine critics, ignoring federal data showing millions of potential COVID jab deaths.
Jon Fleetwood's avatar
Jon Fleetwood
Aug 11, 2025
1
4
Share
Transcript

In this explosive report, I break down how the Associated Press is using a Georgia CDC headquarters shooting to gaslight Americans into thinking any criticism of the COVID-19 vaccine is “misinformation”—while ignoring the CDC’s own data:

  • CDC’s VAERS system lists 38,742 COVID vaccine-reported deaths, 221,113 hospitalizations, and 1,665,735 adverse event reports—CDC data the AP implies you can’t cite.

  • A Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare/HHS study shows fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported, meaning actual deaths could be closer to 4 million.

  • AP frames CDC staff as “victims” while vilifying Americans citing official CDC statistics.

  • I expose decades of government bioweapons and human experimentation programs—from Tuskegee to Operation Big Buzz, Dropkick, Sea Spray, and more.

  • Evidence shows the COVID-19 virus was lab-created, and the COVID jab has been linked to more deaths than COVID itself.

  • The union representing CDC staff demands federal officials “condemn vaccine misinformation” without defining what misinformation actually is.

  • I show why gain-of-function research isn’t just tied to COVID—even the measles virus inside the MMR vaccine was lab-engineered to infect more human cells.

Watch as I dismantle the AP’s narrative, using their own sources and the government’s own numbers, to prove the real misinformation is coming from the so-called “experts.”

Please share!

Share

