Are Vaccine Skeptics to Blame for CDC Shooting?

In this explosive report, I break down how the Associated Press is using a Georgia CDC headquarters shooting to gaslight Americans into thinking any criticism of the COVID-19 vaccine is “misinformation”—while ignoring the CDC’s own data:

CDC’s VAERS system lists 38,742 COVID vaccine-reported deaths, 221,113 hospitalizations, and 1,665,735 adverse event reports—CDC data the AP implies you can’t cite.

A Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare/HHS study shows fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported, meaning actual deaths could be closer to 4 million.

AP frames CDC staff as “victims” while vilifying Americans citing official CDC statistics.

I expose decades of government bioweapons and human experimentation programs—from Tuskegee to Operation Big Buzz, Dropkick, Sea Spray, and more.

Evidence shows the COVID-19 virus was lab-created, and the COVID jab has been linked to more deaths than COVID itself.

The union representing CDC staff demands federal officials “condemn vaccine misinformation” without defining what misinformation actually is.

I show why gain-of-function research isn’t just tied to COVID—even the measles virus inside the MMR vaccine was lab-engineered to infect more human cells.

Watch as I dismantle the AP’s narrative, using their own sources and the government’s own numbers, to prove the real misinformation is coming from the so-called “experts.”

Please share!

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities reaching 230,000+ monthly viewers, contact us by clicking below.