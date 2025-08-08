In just six months, RFK Jr. has unleashed the most aggressive shake-up of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in modern history.

From defunding Bill Gates’ vaccine cartel to terminating 22 failed mRNA projects, Kennedy’s rapid-fire reforms have taken on Big Pharma, global health cartels, and captured federal agencies—amazing moves the corporate media won’t highlight.

In this rapid-fire video report, I break down 11 reasons RFK Jr.’s HHS tenure is already historic:

COVID-19 shot no longer recommended for healthy children and pregnant women Removes all 17 members of the CDC Vaccine Advisory Panel Pulls U.S. funding for Bill Gates’ vaccine cartel GAVI Blocks WHO “Trojan Horse” emergency powers treaty Fires two HHS aides after FDA approves Moderna COVID shot for kids behind his back Exposes hospitals harvesting organs from patients “showing signs of life” Signs mercury ban in all U.S. flu shots Ends coercive hospital vaccine reporting bonus scheme Terminates 22 mRNA vaccine projects Kicks out the American Academy of Pediatrics after push to eliminate religious and personal vaccine exemptions Confirms COVID mRNA shot “goes to every organ” and can prolong pandemics

Kennedy’s actions are proof he’s willing to dismantle entrenched power to protect the public—while leaving questions about whether he’ll go far enough to stop a potential bird flu pandemic.

