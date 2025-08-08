JonFleetwood.com

11 Reasons RFK Jr.'s HHS Tenure Is Already Historic

From defunding Gates' vaccine cartel to terminating failed mRNA projects, Kennedy’s rapid-fire reforms are rewriting public health policy—in just six months.
Jon Fleetwood's avatar
Jon Fleetwood
Aug 08, 2025
13
15
Transcript

In just six months, RFK Jr. has unleashed the most aggressive shake-up of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in modern history.

From defunding Bill Gates’ vaccine cartel to terminating 22 failed mRNA projects, Kennedy’s rapid-fire reforms have taken on Big Pharma, global health cartels, and captured federal agencies—amazing moves the corporate media won’t highlight.

In this rapid-fire video report, I break down 11 reasons RFK Jr.’s HHS tenure is already historic:

  1. COVID-19 shot no longer recommended for healthy children and pregnant women

  2. Removes all 17 members of the CDC Vaccine Advisory Panel

  3. Pulls U.S. funding for Bill Gates’ vaccine cartel GAVI

  4. Blocks WHO “Trojan Horse” emergency powers treaty

  5. Fires two HHS aides after FDA approves Moderna COVID shot for kids behind his back

  6. Exposes hospitals harvesting organs from patients “showing signs of life”

  7. Signs mercury ban in all U.S. flu shots

  8. Ends coercive hospital vaccine reporting bonus scheme

  9. Terminates 22 mRNA vaccine projects

  10. Kicks out the American Academy of Pediatrics after push to eliminate religious and personal vaccine exemptions

  11. Confirms COVID mRNA shot “goes to every organ” and can prolong pandemics

Kennedy’s actions are proof he’s willing to dismantle entrenched power to protect the public—while leaving questions about whether he’ll go far enough to stop a potential bird flu pandemic.

Please share these accomplishments of Kennedy’s.

We know the mainstream media isn’t getting the word out.

COVID-19 Shot No Longer Recommended for Healthy Children and Pregnant Women: HHS Secretary Kennedy (Video)

COVID-19 Shot No Longer Recommended for Healthy Children and Pregnant Women: HHS Secretary Kennedy (Video)

Jon Fleetwood
·
May 27
Read full story
RFK Jr. Removes All 17 Members of CDC Vaccine Advisory Panel: WSJ

RFK Jr. Removes All 17 Members of CDC Vaccine Advisory Panel: WSJ

Jon Fleetwood
·
Jun 9
Read full story
Kennedy Pulls U.S. Funding for Bill Gates Vaccine Cartel GAVI, Cites Child Deaths Linked to DTP Jab (Video)

Kennedy Pulls U.S. Funding for Bill Gates Vaccine Cartel GAVI, Cites Child Deaths Linked to DTP Jab (Video)

Jon Fleetwood
·
Jun 26
Read full story
Kennedy Blocks WHO 'Trojan Horse' Emergency Powers Treaty, Warns of 'Global Medical Surveillance of Every Human Being' (Video)

Kennedy Blocks WHO 'Trojan Horse' Emergency Powers Treaty, Warns of 'Global Medical Surveillance of Every Human Being' (Video)

Jon Fleetwood
·
Jul 18
Read full story
FDA Approved Moderna COVID Shot for Kids Behind Kennedy's Back—Two HHS Aides Fired

FDA Approved Moderna COVID Shot for Kids Behind Kennedy's Back—Two HHS Aides Fired

Jon Fleetwood
·
Jul 21
Read full story
Hospitals Are Harvesting Organs 'When Patients Showed Signs of Life': HHS Investigation

Hospitals Are Harvesting Organs 'When Patients Showed Signs of Life': HHS Investigation

Jon Fleetwood
·
Jul 22
Read full story
Kennedy Signs Mercury Ban in All U.S. Flu Shots—Fulfills 1999 Pledge to Remove Thimerosal from Vaccines

Kennedy Signs Mercury Ban in All U.S. Flu Shots—Fulfills 1999 Pledge to Remove Thimerosal from Vaccines

Jon Fleetwood
·
Jul 23
Read full story
Kennedy Ends Coercive Hospital Vaccine Reporting Bonus Scheme

Kennedy Ends Coercive Hospital Vaccine Reporting Bonus Scheme

Jon Fleetwood
·
Aug 4
Read full story
Kennedy's CDC Kicks Out Tyrannical American Academy of Pediatrics After Push to Eliminate Religious and Personal Vaccine Exemptions

Kennedy's CDC Kicks Out Tyrannical American Academy of Pediatrics After Push to Eliminate Religious and Personal Vaccine Exemptions

Jon Fleetwood
·
Aug 7
Read full story
Kennedy Confirms COVID mRNA Jab 'Goes to Every Organ' and 'Can Prolong the Pandemic' (Video)

Kennedy Confirms COVID mRNA Jab 'Goes to Every Organ' and 'Can Prolong the Pandemic' (Video)

Jon Fleetwood
·
Aug 8
Read full story
HHS Just Terminated 22 mRNA Projects—But Quietly Preserved the Bill Gates-Funded Bird Flu Shot

HHS Just Terminated 22 mRNA Projects—But Quietly Preserved the Bill Gates-Funded Bird Flu Shot

Jon Fleetwood
·
Aug 6
Read full story

