Is America's Blood Supply Tainted? Hospitals Blocking Unvaccinated Donors, Whistleblowers Warn

Dr. Clinton Ohlers of SafeBlood exposes vaccine contaminants in donated blood, the growing ban on directed donations, and the fight to protect your right to choose safe blood.
Aug 09, 2025
In this urgent interview, I sit down with Dr. Clinton Ohlers—Director of Media Relations at SafeBlood (SafeBlood.com)—to expose the hidden dangers in America’s blood supply and what you can do to protect yourself:

  • Why mRNA vaccine components, spike protein, and SV40 DNA plasmids may be circulating in donated blood

  • How U.S. hospitals and blood banks are blocking “directed donations” of unvaccinated blood—even from parents to their own children

  • The shocking parallels to the AIDS-tainted blood scandal of the 1980s

  • Real cases of patients forced to travel across the country for safe blood

  • The legislation in 11 states to protect your right to choose your blood donor

  • How SafeBlood is building a nationwide network to match unvaccinated donors with recipients—often within hours

  • Why pregnant women should consider autologous blood donation before delivery

  • The practical steps you can take today to secure safe blood for yourself and your family

Dr. Ohlers reveals insider accounts, whistleblower reports, and the political roadblocks keeping Americans in the dark—while offering real, actionable solutions.

If you’d like to become a member at SafeBlood, you can use coupon code “Fleetwood” when you enroll for 10% off annual and lifetime memberships, and no sign-up fee for month-to-month. This mention is provided solely for audience benefit and is not a sponsored promotion.

Follow SafeBlood on Twitter/X here.

Follow Dr. Ohlers on X here.

