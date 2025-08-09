Is America's Blood Supply Tainted? Hospitals Blocking Unvaccinated Donors, Whistleblowers Warn

In this urgent interview, I sit down with Dr. Clinton Ohlers—Director of Media Relations at SafeBlood (SafeBlood.com)—to expose the hidden dangers in America’s blood supply and what you can do to protect yourself:

Why mRNA vaccine components, spike protein, and SV40 DNA plasmids may be circulating in donated blood

How U.S. hospitals and blood banks are blocking “directed donations” of unvaccinated blood—even from parents to their own children

The shocking parallels to the AIDS-tainted blood scandal of the 1980s

Real cases of patients forced to travel across the country for safe blood

The legislation in 11 states to protect your right to choose your blood donor

How SafeBlood is building a nationwide network to match unvaccinated donors with recipients—often within hours

Why pregnant women should consider autologous blood donation before delivery

The practical steps you can take today to secure safe blood for yourself and your family

Dr. Ohlers reveals insider accounts, whistleblower reports, and the political roadblocks keeping Americans in the dark—while offering real, actionable solutions.

If you'd like to become a member at SafeBlood, you can use coupon code "Fleetwood" when you enroll for 10% off annual and lifetime memberships, and no sign-up fee for month-to-month.

