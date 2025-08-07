JonFleetwood.com

Was COVID a U.S.-Engineered Self-Spreading Animal Vaccine?

In this interview, engineer and author Jim Haslam claims SARS-CoV-2 wasn't just a virus—it was a DARPA-funded live vaccine meant to spread through breath.
Jon Fleetwood's avatar
Jon Fleetwood
Aug 07, 2025
6
12
We were told it was a virus. Maybe even a lab leak. But what if COVID wasn’t just a virus at all? What if it was a vaccine?

In this mind-bending sit-down, engineer and independent researcher Jim Haslam takes us to the basement of the basement of pandemic origin theories—arguing that COVID-19 wasn’t just man-made, but that it was always a self-disseminating animal vaccine.

  • Here’s what we cover: Haslam says, “I’m 100% certain it was a vaccine… not a human vaccine, an animal vaccine”

  • I bring up DARPA’s leaked ‘DEFUSE’ proposal that reveals plans for airborne targeted human population vaccines

  • Haslam: The “virus” was designed to spread, not kill—R0 (the measure of how fast something spreads) was the goal

  • Same spike protein used in COVID “virus” and mRNA jab created by Ralph Baric

  • “We’ve all been inoculated,” even the unvaccinated—because the pathogen was the vaccine

  • COVID-infected deer, mink, hamsters, bats—exactly the animals used in U.S. biodefense labs

  • Haslam names Fauci’s Rocky Mountain Lab as the origin—not Wuhan—and identifies the likely creator

  • “They jabbed a bat. It jabbed her back. She became patient zero.”

  • Animal vaccine designed for aerosol spread, says Haslam—“You are the drone. You are the sprayer.”

Watch the full video—and share it with someone who still thinks this was just a wet market accident.

Pick up Jim’s book on Amazon here.

Subscribe to his Substack here.

Follow him on Twitter/X here.

Drones Spray 'Self-Spreading' COVID-19 Vaccine for 'Large-Area Inoculation of Humans' in 'DEFUSE' EcoHealth/DARPA Project

Jon Fleetwood
·
December 24, 2024
Drones Spray 'Self-Spreading' COVID-19 Vaccine for 'Large-Area Inoculation of Humans' in 'DEFUSE' EcoHealth/DARPA Project

Summary:

Read full story

HHS Just Terminated 22 mRNA Projects—But Quietly Preserved the Bill Gates-Funded Bird Flu Shot

Jon Fleetwood
·
Aug 6
HHS Just Terminated 22 mRNA Projects—But Quietly Preserved the Bill Gates-Funded Bird Flu Shot

In this explosive report, I break down what HHS’s cancellation of 22 mRNA vaccine projects really means—and expose the hidden plan most influencers are missing:

Read full story

CDC and FDA Trust Implodes as Americans Reject COVID Jab, Question RFK Jr., and Brace for Bird Flu Vaccine Push

Jon Fleetwood
·
Aug 5
CDC and FDA Trust Implodes as Americans Reject COVID Jab, Question RFK Jr., and Brace for Bird Flu Vaccine Push

In this explosive report, I break down the real findings from the latest KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation) poll—and expose what mainstream media and captured agencies refuse to tell you:

Read full story

Discussion about this video

