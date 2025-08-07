Was COVID a U.S.-Engineered Self-Spreading Animal Vaccine?

We were told it was a virus. Maybe even a lab leak. But what if COVID wasn’t just a virus at all? What if it was a vaccine?

In this mind-bending sit-down, engineer and independent researcher Jim Haslam takes us to the basement of the basement of pandemic origin theories—arguing that COVID-19 wasn’t just man-made, but that it was always a self-disseminating animal vaccine.

Here’s what we cover: Haslam says, “I’m 100% certain it was a vaccine… not a human vaccine, an animal vaccine”

I bring up DARPA’s leaked ‘DEFUSE’ proposal that reveals plans for airborne targeted human population vaccines

Haslam: The “virus” was designed to spread, not kill—R0 (the measure of how fast something spreads) was the goal

Same spike protein used in COVID “virus” and mRNA jab created by Ralph Baric

“We’ve all been inoculated,” even the unvaccinated—because the pathogen was the vaccine

COVID-infected deer, mink, hamsters, bats—exactly the animals used in U.S. biodefense labs

Haslam names Fauci’s Rocky Mountain Lab as the origin—not Wuhan—and identifies the likely creator

“They jabbed a bat. It jabbed her back. She became patient zero.”

Animal vaccine designed for aerosol spread, says Haslam—“You are the drone. You are the sprayer.”

Watch the full video—and share it with someone who still thinks this was just a wet market accident.

Pick up Jim’s book on Amazon here.

Subscribe to his Substack here.

Follow him on Twitter/X here.

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities reaching 230,000+ monthly viewers, contact us by clicking below.