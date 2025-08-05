JonFleetwood.com

CDC and FDA Trust Implodes as Americans Reject COVID Jab, Question RFK Jr., and Brace for Bird Flu Vaccine Push

With collapsing confidence in federal agencies and growing awareness of SV40 in mRNA shots, Americans are demanding informed consent before the next wave hits.
Aug 05, 2025
In this explosive report, I break down the real findings from the latest KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation) poll—and expose what mainstream media and captured agencies refuse to tell you:

  • 59% of Americans now reject the fall COVID shot

  • Less than half trust the CDC or FDA on vaccine safety

  • Only 2 in 10 say they’ll “definitely” get the shot

  • Congress confirms COVID policies were based on “arbitrary” rules, not science

  • JAMA study: 100,000 shots needed to save one life under age 30

  • CDC VAERS data: 38,709 deaths, 1.6M+ injuries—and that’s likely <1% of the true toll

  • RFK Jr.’s HHS ends shot recommendations for kids, bans mercury, defunds GAVI, and fires CDC’s vax panel

  • But he still hasn’t pulled the COVID shots—despite data pointing to 4M+ possible deaths

  • FDA plans to skip normal approval process for upcoming bird flu vaccines
    mRNA platform confirmed to contain SV40—a cancer-linked gene sequence with DNA integration potential

I connect the dots on medical coercion, captured regulation, depopulation agendas, and the coming bird flu playbook.

The American people are waking up.

We’re done being lied to.

We’re done being experimented on.

We’re done trusting bought-out bureaucrats.

Watch and share.

