In this explosive report, I break down the real findings from the latest KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation) poll—and expose what mainstream media and captured agencies refuse to tell you:

59% of Americans now reject the fall COVID shot

Less than half trust the CDC or FDA on vaccine safety

Only 2 in 10 say they’ll “definitely” get the shot

Congress confirms COVID policies were based on “arbitrary” rules, not science

JAMA study: 100,000 shots needed to save one life under age 30

CDC VAERS data: 38,709 deaths, 1.6M+ injuries—and that’s likely <1% of the true toll

RFK Jr.’s HHS ends shot recommendations for kids, bans mercury, defunds GAVI, and fires CDC’s vax panel

But he still hasn’t pulled the COVID shots—despite data pointing to 4M+ possible deaths

FDA plans to skip normal approval process for upcoming bird flu vaccines

mRNA platform confirmed to contain SV40—a cancer-linked gene sequence with DNA integration potential

I connect the dots on medical coercion, captured regulation, depopulation agendas, and the coming bird flu playbook.

The American people are waking up.



We’re done being lied to.



We’re done being experimented on.



We’re done trusting bought-out bureaucrats.

