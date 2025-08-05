CDC and FDA Trust Implodes as Americans Reject COVID Jab, Question RFK Jr., and Brace for Bird Flu Vaccine Push

In this explosive report, I break down the real findings from the latest KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation) poll—and expose what mainstream media and captured agencies refuse to tell you:
59% of Americans now reject the fall COVID shot
Less than half trust the CDC or FDA on vaccine safety
Only 2 in 10 say they’ll “definitely” get the shot
Congress confirms COVID policies were based on “arbitrary” rules, not science
JAMA study: 100,000 shots needed to save one life under age 30
CDC VAERS data: 38,709 deaths, 1.6M+ injuries—and that’s likely <1% of the true toll
RFK Jr.’s HHS ends shot recommendations for kids, bans mercury, defunds GAVI, and fires CDC’s vax panel
But he still hasn’t pulled the COVID shots—despite data pointing to 4M+ possible deaths
FDA plans to skip normal approval process for upcoming bird flu vaccines
mRNA platform confirmed to contain SV40—a cancer-linked gene sequence with DNA integration potential
I connect the dots on medical coercion, captured regulation, depopulation agendas, and the coming bird flu playbook.
The American people are waking up.
We’re done being lied to.
We’re done being experimented on.
We’re done trusting bought-out bureaucrats.
Watch and share.
Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.
If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.
For advertising & sponsorship opportunities reaching 230,000+ monthly viewers, contact us by clicking below.
Share this post