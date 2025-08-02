In a signal of increased parental scrutiny and growing caution over childhood injectables, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released new data confirming that vaccine coverage among kindergartners dropped again during the 2024–2025 school year, while exemption rates continued to rise—reaching their highest level in years.

Data from the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) confirms 2,676,659 injuries linked to vaccines since 1990—though a report commissioned by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and conducted by Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare found that fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported, meaning the actual number of injuries is likely far higher.

This growing number of reported vaccine injuries could help explain why more parents are choosing to opt out.

More parents are becoming aware of the alarming role gain-of-function experimentation plays in vaccine development, too, especially in the case of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) shot.

For example, peer-reviewed research confirms that the live virus in the measles vaccine was engineered by repeatedly growing the wild virus in lab dishes until it mutated, gaining the ability to infect human cells it couldn’t before—shifting from targeting mainly immune cells (via the CD150 receptor) to using CD46, a receptor found on nearly every cell in the human body.

According to the CDC’s July 31 announcement, “[v]accination coverage among kindergartners in the U.S. decreased for all reported vaccines from the year before.”

These included the standard childhood immunizations required by most schools: MMR; diphtheria, tetanus, and acellular pertussis (DTaP); polio; and varicella (chickenpox).

“Coverage with MMR, DTaP, poliovirus vaccine (polio), and varicella vaccine (VAR) decreased in more than half of states, compared with coverage the year before,” the agency reported.

A recent NPJ Vaccines study confirms that over 80% of infants shed live polio virus after oral vaccination, with mutated vaccine strains now causing 828% more paralysis cases than wild polio globally.

The World Health Organization has confirmed a polio outbreak in Papua New Guinea caused by a mutated vaccine strain—marking yet another case of vaccine-derived poliovirus triggering the very disease it was meant to prevent.

The new CDC announcement notes that MMR coverage specifically dropped to 92.5%, while DTaP dipped slightly further to 92.1%.

That translates into approximately 286,000 kindergartners attending school without documentation of completing the MMR vaccine series.

Meanwhile, exemptions from one or more vaccines rose to 3.6%, up from 3.3% the previous school year.

“During the 2024-2025 school year, exemptions from one or more vaccines among kindergartners in the U.S. increased to 3.6% from 3.3% the year before.”

Exemptions increased in 36 states and the District of Columbia, with 17 states now reporting exemption rates exceeding 5%.

That means about 138,000 kindergartners were officially exempted from one or more routine childhood shots during the 2024–2025 school year.

The data comes amid a broader national and international trend of increasing vaccine hesitancy, particularly among first-time parents.

As previously reported, a July 2025 CDC–Emory study found that an impressive 48% of first-time expecting parents in the U.S. were unsure about vaccinating their newborns.

The CDC’s updated figures are published on its ‘SchoolVaxView’ portal, which allows interactive browsing of national and state-level vaccine coverage and exemption estimates.

Despite alarm in Big Pharma-aligned public health circles, the growing trend toward vaccine exemptions—whether religious, philosophical, or medical—has continued to rise steadily since the COVID-19 pandemic, as more parents question vaccine safety, government mandates, and the increasing number of shots on the childhood schedule.

In response, the American Academy of Pediatrics—bankrolled with over $345 million in taxpayer-funded federal grants—has aggressively called for eliminating all religious and personal belief vaccine exemptions nationwide, demanding universal compliance with the childhood immunization schedule as a condition for school attendance in all 50 states and territories.

No breakdown was provided by the CDC regarding the types of exemptions (medical vs. non-medical) or how many of the 286,000 undocumented MMR cases were due to delayed schedules versus outright refusal.

As government-backed medical groups double down on coercion, a growing number of parents are waking up—rejecting blind obedience to pharmaceutical schedules, demanding informed consent, and reclaiming their rightful authority over what gets injected into their children’s bodies.

