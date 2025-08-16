Is Your 'Healthy' Diet Poisoning You?—Dr. Garrett Smith Warns of Vitamin A Toxicity

This report covers my interview with Dr. Garrett Smith, a licensed naturopathic physician known for his Toxic Bile Theory and cutting-edge research on vitamin A toxicity.

We know the mainstream is keeping true nutritional information from us, but are some recommendations from alternative influencers leading us into illness, too?

While he affirms that humans thrive best on a foundation of animal meats, Dr. Smith warns that organ meats, excess animal fats, and even eggs can quietly poison people through fat-soluble toxins like vitamin A.

I also share how I became sick for weeks after taking just 1/6th of a dessicated multi-organ supplement dose.

Dr. Smith: “I believe humans are omnivores… the answer is probably more in the middle.”

Meat is the foundation—but fats, dairy, and organ meats can store dangerous levels of toxins.

Even tiny amounts of desiccated liver supplements triggered my own stomach and skin problems.

Early liposuction fat was white; now surgeons report orange fat, tied to vitamin A storage.

Weight loss can dump toxins into the bloodstream, stalling thyroid and fat loss.

Dr. Smith warns: dairy, eggs, and organ meats are the most common triggers for vitamin A toxicity.

Parasites may act as toxin sinks; as diets shift, people report passing worms or strange “white specks.”

Dr. Smith flatly: “Virus theory is total garbage,” linking colds and flus instead to “big bile dumps” of internal toxicity.

Dr. Smith emphasizes there is no single “optimal human diet.”

His framework starts with carefully chosen meats (mainly red meat and poultry), then adds in low-vitamin A plants, beans, and soluble fibers to bind and eliminate toxins.

He says high-risk foods like liver, dairy, and egg yolks must be minimized.

The message: animal meat itself isn’t the enemy—but hidden dangers in certain fats and organs could quietly undermine your health.

