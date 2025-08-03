mRNA, AI, and Medical Tyranny: Dr. Thorp Names the Names

In this explosive sit-down, maternal-fetal medicine specialist Dr. James Thorp—known for his Senate testimony and fearless medical freedom advocacy—joins me to expose:

— The $1.06B payoff to medical journal reviewers by Big Pharma

— Moderna scientists’ own admission that mRNA shots pose “unacceptable toxicity”

— Why nearly half of expecting parents are undecided on childhood vaccines

— The American Academy of Pediatrics’ fascist campaign to erase all vaccine exemptions

— How Trump’s AI-driven “next-gen” health ecosystem is a Trojan horse for centralized surveillance

— The jailing of physicians and attorneys worldwide for telling the truth

— How the medical establishment violates all four pillars of medical ethics

— The spiritual battle behind global medical tyranny

Dr. Thorp calls out corruption in the CDC, HHS, New England Journal of Medicine, and more—naming names and issuing warnings.



A courageous voice at the intersection of science, faith, and freedom.

