South Korea's First Wild Mammal Bird Flu Death—Same University, Same Scientists, Same Virus, Same Organ Targeted

In this report, I break down South Korea’s first recorded wild mammal death from H5N1 bird flu—and why the fact that it happened right after the same university’s scientists made the virus 100% lethal in mammals is a red flag no one should ignore:

Mar 18, 2025: Leopard cat found moribund; H5N1 confirmed in lungs and brain (Frontiers in Veterinary Science, July 2025).

Same scientists, same university: Konkuk University researchers who reported the leopard’s infection had already completed gain-of-function experiments making H5N1 100% lethal in mammals, specifically targeting the brain (Virology Journal, June 2025).

Lab strain caused fatal neurological damage in mice; wild leopard cat infection found in the same organ targeted in their experiments.

Second high-risk study: May 2025 Virology Journal paper from another South Korean institution created a chimeric, “Frankenstein” H5N1 strain with heat resistance, altered receptor binding, boosted replication, and record-breaking human cell entry.

Tight timeline: Both gain-of-function projects were completed before or around the leopard’s infection and death.

No public record of gain-of-function review, biosafety audit, or independent investigation.

Pattern emerges: Same country. Same viral clade. Same type of enhancements. Same scientists. Same organ targeted. First wild mammal fatality follows closely after.

Watch as I show the documents, link the experiments to the infection, and explain why the proximity in time, place, personnel, and pathogen design raises unavoidable biosafety questions—especially as global health authorities ramp up bird flu vaccine initiatives.

