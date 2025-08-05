In a sweeping signal that Americans are waking up to the dangers of coerced medicine and captured regulation, a new KFF (formerly known as the Kaiser Family Foundation) poll reveals that the majority of Americans do not intend to get the COVID-19 vaccine this fall, and less than half trust the CDC or FDA to ensure vaccine safety.

The nationwide erosion of confidence in federal health agencies and their pharmaceutical partnerships is welcomed by those who have long called for accountability, transparency, and the restoration of informed consent in American medicine.

Most Say ‘No’ to COVID Vaccine

According to the KFF Health Tracking Poll on Health Information and Trust, conducted July 8–14, 2025:

59% of U.S. adults say they will either “definitely not” or “probably not” receive a COVID-19 vaccine this fall.

Only 21% say they will “definitely get” the shot.

Republicans are the least likely to receive the vaccine, with 59% stating they will “definitely not” take it.

Among White adults, 42% say they will “definitely not” get the shot.

These findings follow a growing body of evidence discrediting the effectiveness and safety of the COVID-19 vaccines.

A recent JAMA Health Forum study admitted that the shots “saved far fewer lives than first thought,” especially in younger populations.

COVID shots have been linked to 38,709 deaths, 221,030 hospitalizations, and a total of 1,665,264 injuries—though these numbers represent less than 1% of actual adverse events, according to a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services-commissioned report by Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare.

These staggering figures may help explain why a clear majority of Americans are now refusing the shot.

Confidence in CDC & FDA Continues to Decline

Just 49% of U.S. adults say they have confidence in federal health agencies like the CDC and FDA to ensure the safety and effectiveness of vaccines approved for use in the U.S.

Only 42% believe these agencies make decisions based on science rather than the personal views of agency officials.

Just 37% believe the CDC and FDA act independently, without influence from outside interests.

These numbers reflect the ongoing fallout from the COVID-19 response, which congressional investigators recently confirmed involved the CDC and White House using “deeply flawed” messaging and “overpromising” vaccine safety “without evidence.”

This collapse in public trust is unsurprising given the government’s admitted reliance on arbitrary “6-feet” distancing rules, unproven mask mandates, and harmful lockdowns—none of which were grounded in transparent science, but all of which inflicted lasting damage on public health, the economy, and institutional credibility, according to a two-year investigation by the Congressional Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Confusion Over Federal Policy Changes

Public awareness of recent changes to U.S. vaccine policy remains limited, despite multiple headlines since the appointment of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—likely due to mainstream media blackout, institutional resistance, and a legacy press unwilling to cover reforms that threaten the pharmaceutical establishment.

(This is why independent media is so important.)

52% say RFK Jr. has made changes to U.S. vaccine policy.

Only 26% describe those changes as “major.”

40% say they don’t know enough to characterize the changes.

Among parents, confusion is also evident:

48% are unsure whether federal agencies are currently recommending the COVID-19 vaccine for healthy children this fall.

In fact, the CDC’s updated guidance does not formally recommend the shot for healthy children, stating the decision should be made between the provider and the family.

Split on Whether RFK Jr.'s Policies Improve Safety

When asked whether RFK Jr.’s changes will make Americans safer:

36% said the changes will make people less safe.

20% said they will make people safer.

31% said they don’t know enough to say.

13% believe the changes will not make a difference.

The response is largely partisan:

62% of Democrats say RFK Jr.’s changes make people less safe.

41% of Republicans say the changes will make people safer.

This split comes despite Kennedy’s sweeping reforms—including pulling the CDC’s COVID shot recommendation for children and pregnant women, banning mercury in flu vaccines, blocking the WHO’s pandemic treaty, defunding Gates-linked GAVI, ending coercive hospital vaccine incentives, and firing all 17 members of the CDC’s vaccine advisory panel—each a bold move to restore public health integrity and medical freedom.

However, health realists are still waiting for Kennedy to pull the deadly COVID shots from the market.

Trust in Public Health Officials vs. Personal Providers

The most trusted source for vaccine information remains personal healthcare providers:

83% of Americans say they trust their doctor “a great deal” or “a fair amount.”

Trust in government entities is notably lower:

CDC: 57%

Local public health departments: 62%

State government officials: 43%

HHS Secretary RFK Jr.: 37%

However, RFK Jr. holds strong support among Republicans:

70% of Republicans trust RFK Jr. for vaccine information.

Among MAGA-aligned Republicans, that figure rises to 77%.

By contrast, only 11% of Democrats say they trust RFK Jr.

Vaccine Access Not a Major Concern

Among adults who do plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine this fall, concerns about access are more common.

But for the general population:

Only 33% are concerned the vaccine might not be available.

Only 34% of insured adults are concerned their insurance might not cover it.

Among those unlikely to get the shot, concerns about access are negligible:

Just 11% worry about vaccine availability.

Only 14% are concerned about insurance coverage.

Broader Context: Regulatory Trust Eroding

This poll comes as the FDA expands its fast-track drug approval pipeline, clearing drugs for use in as little as 30 days.

The agency has also confirmed plans to bypass normal clinical trial requirements for a new bird flu vaccine, using the same Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) pathway as it did with the COVID shots.

In this regulatory environment, the KFF data reflects what many have long warned: Americans are rejecting medical coercion, questioning agency integrity, and demanding informed consent.

The message from the American people is clear: we’re done being lied to, we’re done being experimented on, and we’re done trusting captured agencies to protect us—this is the beginning of a public health reckoning, and it’s long overdue.

