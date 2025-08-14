In this report, I break down the key claims—and why they matter:
2009 prediction: On Conspiracy Theory with Jesse Ventura, Laibow warned of “compulsory vaccination” tied to a coming pandemic—ten years before COVID.
Eugenics frame: She says elites have long pursued depopulation through “public health,” tracing it to Rockefeller-era eugenics.
Defense lead, not health: Laibow argues HHS/CDC were cover while DoD/DARPA directed the operation, citing undisclosed “nanoparticulates” added under defense contracts.
DARPA–Moderna timeline: We discuss DARPA’s 2012 RNA program with Moderna and a patented spike sequence later reported to match the pandemic strain—with “1 in 3 trillion” odds of appearing naturally (per 2022 Frontiers in Virology discussion).
“Not contamination”: She contends SV40 in the jabs was inclusion by design, warning of tumor-promoting risk if plasmids integrate into human DNA.
Mind before needle: “The worst part is the mental slave state”—conditioning the public to accept an untested, novel injection.
Doctors’ culpability: She calls continued jab administration after red flags “crimes against humanity,” demanding accountability over apologies.
Scale of harm: We cover analyses estimating ~17 million global vaccine deaths as a minimum, with fertility impacts still emerging.
What’s next: She flags chikungunya as the likely follow-on, pointing to recent lab work and synchronized outbreak patterns.
Watch as I play the 2009 clip, lay out the documents and timelines, and press the core biosafety and accountability questions Laibow raises.
Follow Dr. Rima on Twitter/X here.
Subscribe to her Substack here.
Visit her website here.
Please share!
Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.
If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.
For advertising & sponsorship opportunities reaching 350,000+ monthly viewers, contact us by clicking below.
Share this post