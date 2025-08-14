In this report, I break down the key claims—and why they matter:

2009 prediction: On Conspiracy Theory with Jesse Ventura, Laibow warned of “compulsory vaccination” tied to a coming pandemic—ten years before COVID.

Eugenics frame: She says elites have long pursued depopulation through “public health,” tracing it to Rockefeller-era eugenics.

Defense lead, not health: Laibow argues HHS/CDC were cover while DoD/DARPA directed the operation, citing undisclosed “nanoparticulates” added under defense contracts.

DARPA–Moderna timeline: We discuss DARPA’s 2012 RNA program with Moderna and a patented spike sequence later reported to match the pandemic strain—with “1 in 3 trillion” odds of appearing naturally (per 2022 Frontiers in Virology discussion).

“Not contamination”: She contends SV40 in the jabs was inclusion by design, warning of tumor-promoting risk if plasmids integrate into human DNA.

Mind before needle: “The worst part is the mental slave state”—conditioning the public to accept an untested, novel injection.

Doctors’ culpability: She calls continued jab administration after red flags “crimes against humanity,” demanding accountability over apologies.

Scale of harm: We cover analyses estimating ~17 million global vaccine deaths as a minimum, with fertility impacts still emerging.

What’s next: She flags chikungunya as the likely follow-on, pointing to recent lab work and synchronized outbreak patterns.

Watch as I play the 2009 clip, lay out the documents and timelines, and press the core biosafety and accountability questions Laibow raises.

