She Predicted Forced Vaccinations in 2009—Now Dr. Rima Laibow Says COVID Shots Were a Military 'Bioweapon'

In this interview, Dr. Rima Laibow claims the U.S. defense apparatus, global health orgs, and compliant doctors executed a coordinated bioweapon program under the banner of "public health."
Jon Fleetwood's avatar
Jon Fleetwood
Aug 14, 2025
19
16
Transcript

In this report, I break down the key claims—and why they matter:

  • 2009 prediction: On Conspiracy Theory with Jesse Ventura, Laibow warned of “compulsory vaccination” tied to a coming pandemic—ten years before COVID.

  • Eugenics frame: She says elites have long pursued depopulation through “public health,” tracing it to Rockefeller-era eugenics.

  • Defense lead, not health: Laibow argues HHS/CDC were cover while DoD/DARPA directed the operation, citing undisclosed “nanoparticulates” added under defense contracts.

  • DARPA–Moderna timeline: We discuss DARPA’s 2012 RNA program with Moderna and a patented spike sequence later reported to match the pandemic strain—with “1 in 3 trillion” odds of appearing naturally (per 2022 Frontiers in Virology discussion).

  • “Not contamination”: She contends SV40 in the jabs was inclusion by design, warning of tumor-promoting risk if plasmids integrate into human DNA.

  • Mind before needle: “The worst part is the mental slave state”—conditioning the public to accept an untested, novel injection.

  • Doctors’ culpability: She calls continued jab administration after red flags “crimes against humanity,” demanding accountability over apologies.

  • Scale of harm: We cover analyses estimating ~17 million global vaccine deaths as a minimum, with fertility impacts still emerging.

  • What’s next: She flags chikungunya as the likely follow-on, pointing to recent lab work and synchronized outbreak patterns.

Watch as I play the 2009 clip, lay out the documents and timelines, and press the core biosafety and accountability questions Laibow raises.

