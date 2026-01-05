Arcturus Therapeutics’s Kostaive (zapomeran, ARCT-154) self-amplifying mRNA COVID-19 vaccine is said to force cells in the body to produce SARS-CoV-2 spike protein—detectable in draining lymph nodes for at least 28 days—and a replicase enzyme that makes more copies of the vaccine mRNA, with the enzyme itself detectable for up to 15 days.

ARCT-154 was quietly approved by U.K. regulators over the weekend.

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities reaching 300,000+ monthly viewers, contact us by clicking below.

Message Jon Fleetwood

An April 2025 Biochemistry and Biophysics Reports publication confirms that the ARCT-154 spike protein was “detectable up to 28 days post-vaccination” in mice.

The ARCT-154 samRNA-replicating enzyme also produced in the body post-vaccination was detectable for “up to 15 days.”

The study reads:

The encoded spike protein reached its highest level approximately 3 days after vaccination and quickly disappeared from the rectus femoris muscle, the injection site. Although the spike protein levels also peaked at an early time point in the lymph nodes, it remained detectable 28 days after the vaccination and then disappeared by 44 days after the vaccination. Expression of nsP1, nsP2 and nsP4 was observed in the injected muscle and/or the lymph nodes for up to 15 days post-vaccination.

There were no samples taken at intermediate days like 30, 35, or 40, so we don’t know the exact day the vaccine-produced spike protein became undetectable.

The U.K. press release failed to mention any of this.

Are citizens being fully informed before they consent to this new pharmaceutical injection?

Why are government regulators not providing this information?

Can the Vaccinated Shed samRNA Onto the Unvaccinated?

Exosomes and extracellular vesicles (EVs) are released by cells as part of normal physiology and disease processes, shedding into various bodily fluids such as blood, urine, semen, amniotic fluid, and breast milk.

It is biologically plausible that sa-mRNA, spike protein, and replicase enzymes from Kostaive could be packaged into EVs and exosomes for shedding into bodily fluids—potentially amplified by the self-replicating nature of sa-mRNA—allowing their release into circulation and excretion via blood, sweat, saliva, or breast milk.

A December Science, Public Health Policy, and the Law study shows that spike protein produced by cells from the BioNTech/Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccine is mainly released into the surroundings through extracellular vesicles (which include exosomes).

Moderna knew as early as 2017 that its mRNA vaccine lipid nanoparticles—which carry vaccine mRNA into cells and are used in samRNA jabs—enter the bloodstream and accumulate in the liver, spleen, kidneys, heart, and lungs.

A January 2023 Nature Reviews Drug Discovery paper co-authored by Moderna scientists bluntly admits that avoiding “unacceptable toxicity” in mRNA vaccines remains a major challenge, warning that “lipid nanoparticle structural components, production methods, route of administration and proteins produced from complexed mRNAs all present toxicity concerns” and that the way these vaccines spread through the body can cause harm due to “cell tropism and tissue distribution… and their possible reactogenicity.”

Can individuals injected with self-replicating vaccines spread sa-mRNA, spike protein, and replicase enzymes to others?

After those elements are shed onto the unvaccinated, will they become vaccinated?

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities reaching 300,000+ monthly viewers, contact us by clicking below.