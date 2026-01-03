U.K. Approves Self-Copying sa-mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine 'Kostaive' by Arcturus Therapeutics
Injection forces body to make spike protein plus an enzyme that makes copies of the vaccine samRNA.
The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) on Saturday approved Arcturus Therapeutics’s Kostaive (zapomeran, ARCT-154) self-amplifying sa-mRNA COVID-19 vaccine for individuals aged 18 years and older.
Governments are not only ignoring concerns about mRNA injections but are authorizing enhanced versions of these genetic products despite limited long-term safety data and unresolved questions about duration, biodistribution, and immune effects.
ARCT-154 delivers a single self-replicating mRNA molecule that encodes both the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and an alphaviral replicase enzyme.
The sa-mRNA is said to be derived from a Venezuelan equine encephalitis virus (VEEV).
The mRNA is then translated by human cells to first produce the replicase enzyme, which then amplifies copies of the entire mRNA payload in the cytoplasm.
In other words, after injection, the body will produce both the COVID spike protein as well as an enzyme that makes more copies of the samRNA.
An MHRA press release reads:
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has today, 2 January 2026, approved zapomeran (Kostaive) mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, for the immunisation of individuals aged 18 years of age and older.
Zapomeran is given as a single 0.5 mL booster dose by injection into the muscle of the upper arm. It contains a self-amplifying messenger RNA (sa-mRNA) which instructs the body’s cells to temporarily make the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. This teaches the immune system to fight off the virus in the future.
Self-Amplifying Vaccine Concerns
Self-amplifying vaccines use RNA technology engineered to replicate within cells, raising concerns about uncontrolled antigen production, prolonged exposure to spike protein, long-term risks to the immune system, and other health risks.
Regular mRNA vaccines, such as Pfizer’s COVID-19 jab, are said to instruct human cells to produce spike protein for a limited time, though Yale researchers have confirmed the vaccine-produced spike protein is present in the body for at least 709 days after injection.
However, self-replicating mRNA vaccines not only force the body to produce the spike protein within cells, but also include mechanisms that make the RNA replicate itself inside the cell, amplifying the production of spike protein over an extended period.
mRNA vaccines have already been associated with a range of issues that contribute to negative health outcomes, including links to over 1,200 diseases, pseudouridine tied to cancer growth, waning immunity, breakthrough infections, frameshifting tied to immune system disorders, contamination with foreign DNA and the SV40 cancer gene sequence, ingredient toxicity, spike protein toxicity, and death.
Both Japan and the United States have already begun efforts to roll out various Arcturus samRNA products.
