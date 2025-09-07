A new preprint published August 19, 2025, in bioRxiv reveals that a Gates Foundation–funded team at Caltech, Gladstone Institutes, and Acuitas Therapeutics has engineered a self-amplifying mRNA vaccine platform that doesn’t just code for spike protein—it forces human cells to self-replicate the RNA instructions and churn out entire enveloped coronavirus-like particles (eVLPs).

Who & Where

The study was conducted by Chengcheng Fan, Alexander A. Cohen, Kim-Marie A. Dam, Annie V. Rorick, Ange-Célia I. Priso Fils, Zhi Yang, Priyanthi N. P. Gnanapragasam, Luisa N. Segovia, Kathryn E. Huey-Tubman, Woohyun J. Moon, Paulo J.C. Lin, Pamela J. Bjorkman, and Magnus A. G. Hoffmann, with affiliations at Caltech, Gladstone Institutes (UCSF), University of Washington, UC Berkeley, and Acuitas Therapeutics in Vancouver.

Funding disclosures make it explicit:

“These studies were funded by … Gates Foundation INV-034638 (P.J.B.) and INV-056219 (M.A.G.H.).”

That means Bill Gates’ foundation bankrolled this self-amplifying virus-factory vaccine.

Self-Amplifying & Whole Virus Design

Unlike first-generation COVID shots, this platform is designed to keep copying itself inside the cell—leading to higher, longer-lasting output.

Self-amplifying vaccines not only instruct the body’s cells to make the coronavirus spike protein—like the original mRNA COVID vaccines do—but they also instruct cells to make an enzyme that makes “copies of the original strand of RNA.”

This process leads to the production of even more spike protein within the body than first-generation mRNA COVID jabs produce.

Purported “benefits” of samRNA include extended duration (time) and magnitude (amount) of spike protein creation, a “strong” immune response, and requiring a smaller dose than original mRNA jabs.

The new study comes on top of Yale University School of Medicine’s discovery that spike protein from the original jabs can linger in the body for 709 days—when, earlier in the COVID pandemic, health authorities told us the spike protein only stays in the body “up to a few weeks.”

The authors of the new Gates-funded preprint describe their work this way:

“We recently developed the ESCRT- and ALIX-binding region (EABR) mRNA vaccine platform, which encodes engineered immunogens that induce budding of enveloped virus-like particles (eVLPs) from the plasma membrane, thereby resulting in presentation of immunogens on cell surfaces and eVLPs.”

This means the injected RNA doesn’t just make spike once—it replicates, keeps instructing, and drives cells to bud off whole coronavirus-like shells.

Far more viral material is created inside the body compared to regular mRNA jabs.

The implication: If standard mRNA already triggered spike toxicity and DNA contamination concerns, self-copying versions exponentially magnify those risks.

Cells Turned Into Virus Factories

The experiments confirmed that mammalian cells, when hit with this design, shed whole synthetic viral particles:

“To verify that the designed constructs induce eVLP budding, HEK293T were transiently transfected … After 48 hours, transfected cell supernatants were harvested, and eVLPs were purified by ultracentrifugation.”

Translation: In the lab, the vaccine instructions reprogrammed cells to manufacture and release entire pseudo-coronaviruses.

Novel Hybrid Spikes Created

Even more alarming, when two versions of spike were included (Wuhan + Omicron), they fused into brand-new hybrid proteins:

“Co-expression of ancestral Wu1 and Omicron S in the same cell could result in the formation of S heterotrimers consisting of Wu1 and Omicron S protomers.”

That means the vaccine doesn’t just make past spikes—it fabricates chimeric coronavirus spikes never seen before in nature.

Confirmed by Cryo-EM

This wasn’t theoretical modeling.

Cryo-electron microscopy reportedly directly showed the new synthetic hybrids:

“Single-particle cryo-EM analysis confirmed … trimerized HT2 and HT3 S proteins … These data demonstrate heterotrimeric S formation for soluble forms of SARS-CoV-2 S proteins.”

In other words, scientists actually imaged the new hybrid coronavirus spikes generated by the vaccine platform.

The Bigger Picture

This Gates-funded research is not isolated.

As my previous investigations have shown, governments and global foundations are already bankrolling self-amplifying mRNA (sa-mRNA) platforms worldwide.

Japan has already approved one (ARCT-154), and the Biden administration handed Gritstone Bio a $433-million contract to advance its own self-copying jab.

These vaccines are said to be “more efficient.”

But the reality is they extend duration and magnitude of spike production inside the body.

Cambridge University scientists already warned that first-gen mRNA is misread 10% of the time, producing rogue proteins in one-third of recipients.

If self-amplifying vaccines magnify those errors, the risks grow exponentially.

Bottom Line

Gates Foundation money funded an mRNA vaccine that self-replicates and programs cells to manufacture entire coronavirus-like particles.

This goes far beyond spike: cells become virus factories, producing synthetic hybrid spikes never found in nature.

Combined with the self-amplifying mechanism, the body isn’t just briefly making spike—it’s pushed into prolonged production of whole pseudo-viruses.

Bill Gates’ fingerprints are now on a technology that forces the body to churn out entire synthetic coronaviruses, amplified from within.

