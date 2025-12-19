JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Green Hornet's avatar
The Green Hornet
9h

Bill Gates BioTerrorist.

Bill Gates Sociopath.

Arrest Bill Gates.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
NorthernNancy's avatar
NorthernNancy
7h

The $54 Million doesnt actually go to any R&D or such. This is how tax-payer money is stolen. Make an announcement somebody’s name clears the advance then a very small portion of the ‘project’ is started And then the biggest transfer of the money goes whooosh DISAPPEARED ! Thats how it works now. And it is very similar to how things get done in corrupted third world shit hole countries that have governments who are profitting off their own citizens. Then the fancy person who stole the contract money walks away with a big suitcase full of cash. Gone. Isn’t it great that Canada has equal standing now with ALL the corrupt countries? We are just like them now. Government officials deserve the guillotine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jon Fleetwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture