Moderna submitted data in November 2017 proving their mRNA vaccine lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) accumulate in mammalian liver, spleen, plasma (blood), kidneys, heart, and lungs—the same technology Moderna and Pfizer later used in billions of COVID-19 doses.

No one who lined up for those shots was ever told—let alone asked to consent—that the lipid nanoparticles carrying the mRNA would traffic through their blood and into their vital organs.

The LNPs were shown to reach major organs and enter the bloodstream within 1 hour.

The particles persisted in those tissues at least 24–48 hours (the Moderna study didn’t track LNP distribution past 2 days), with accumulation when repeatedly dosed.

In November 2017, two years before the COVID-19 pandemic, Sabnis et al. submitted biodistribution data regarding Moderna’s mRNA-1325 Zika vaccine, received by Molecular Therapy journal.

The authors were Moderna’s own scientists.

The study confirms Moderna’s LNPs—called MC3 (DLin-MC3-DMA)—ended up in mammalian liver, spleen, blood, kidney, heart, and lung tissue:

“Following dosing with MC3 LNPs, lipid was detected in liver, spleen, plasma, kidney, heart, and lung, with liver and spleen containing the largest concentrations. Accumulation of MC3 was observed after each dose. Liver and spleen had the highest levels of lipid 5, however, significantly lower levels than MC3. Lipid 5 was also detected in plasma, lung, and kidney, but not in heart.”

A January 2023 Nature Reviews Drug Discovery paper co-authored by Moderna scientists bluntly admits that avoiding “unacceptable toxicity” in mRNA vaccines remains a major challenge, warning that “lipid nanoparticle structural components, production methods, route of administration and proteins produced from complexed mRNAs all present toxicity concerns” and that the way these vaccines spread through the body can cause harm due to “cell tropism and tissue distribution… and their possible reactogenicity.”

Nevertheless, back in July of this year, the FDA approved the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Spikevax®, Moderna’s LNP-containing COVID-19 vaccine, in children 6 months through 11 years of age.

The current head of the FDA is Dr. Martin A. Makary, who was confirmed as Commissioner of Food and Drugs in March.

And now, with their own 2017 biodistribution data in hand, there is no escaping the obvious: Moderna knew exactly where these nanoparticles were going in the body—and they rolled them out to the world anyway.

With repeat blessings from the FDA.

