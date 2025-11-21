Moderna Knew in 2017 That Its mRNA Vaccine Lipid Nanoparticles Enter the Bloodstream and Accumulate in the Liver, Spleen, Kidneys, Heart, and Lungs: 'Molecular Therapy' Journal
Two whole years before the COVID-19 pandemic during which billions were injected with LNP-containing vaccines, raising informed consent concerns.
Moderna submitted data in November 2017 proving their mRNA vaccine lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) accumulate in mammalian liver, spleen, plasma (blood), kidneys, heart, and lungs—the same technology Moderna and Pfizer later used in billions of COVID-19 doses.
No one who lined up for those shots was ever told—let alone asked to consent—that the lipid nanoparticles carrying the mRNA would traffic through their blood and into their vital organs.
The LNPs were shown to reach major organs and enter the bloodstream within 1 hour.
The particles persisted in those tissues at least 24–48 hours (the Moderna study didn’t track LNP distribution past 2 days), with accumulation when repeatedly dosed.
In November 2017, two years before the COVID-19 pandemic, Sabnis et al. submitted biodistribution data regarding Moderna’s mRNA-1325 Zika vaccine, received by Molecular Therapy journal.
The authors were Moderna’s own scientists.
The study confirms Moderna’s LNPs—called MC3 (DLin-MC3-DMA)—ended up in mammalian liver, spleen, blood, kidney, heart, and lung tissue:
“Following dosing with MC3 LNPs, lipid was detected in liver, spleen, plasma, kidney, heart, and lung, with liver and spleen containing the largest concentrations. Accumulation of MC3 was observed after each dose. Liver and spleen had the highest levels of lipid 5, however, significantly lower levels than MC3. Lipid 5 was also detected in plasma, lung, and kidney, but not in heart.”
A January 2023 Nature Reviews Drug Discovery paper co-authored by Moderna scientists bluntly admits that avoiding “unacceptable toxicity” in mRNA vaccines remains a major challenge, warning that “lipid nanoparticle structural components, production methods, route of administration and proteins produced from complexed mRNAs all present toxicity concerns” and that the way these vaccines spread through the body can cause harm due to “cell tropism and tissue distribution… and their possible reactogenicity.”
Nevertheless, back in July of this year, the FDA approved the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Spikevax®, Moderna’s LNP-containing COVID-19 vaccine, in children 6 months through 11 years of age.
The current head of the FDA is Dr. Martin A. Makary, who was confirmed as Commissioner of Food and Drugs in March.
And now, with their own 2017 biodistribution data in hand, there is no escaping the obvious: Moderna knew exactly where these nanoparticles were going in the body—and they rolled them out to the world anyway.
With repeat blessings from the FDA.
"they rolled them out to the world anyway" because they didn't count on the Jon Fleetwoods of this world later digging out their documentation and telling everyone about it.
One particularly ironic and sad aspect to it all, is that the only people who feel upset enough to call for accountability, are those who knew instinctively not to take their toxxines in the first place.
the more we discover how so many companies, parties, agencies, entities, etc. KNEW about these things beforehand, the question becomes: how could this *not* have been part of a premeditated larger plan?