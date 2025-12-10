What follows is a documented sequence showing how the World Health Organization (WHO) seized operational control of the COVID-19 response from day one—and how it is now positioning itself to run the avian influenza pandemic the same way.

Will America follow the WHO into pandemic peril again?

The Timeline

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese government reported a cluster of pneumonia cases in Wuhan, Hubei Province.

On the same day, the WHO commandeered the international vaccine response, issuing its first “emergency use validation for a COVID-19 vaccine” emphasizing the “need for equitable global access” and declaring governments all over the world must “expedite their own regulatory approval processes to import and administer the vaccine”:

“The World Health Organization (WHO) today listed the Comirnaty COVID-19 mRNA vaccine for emergency use, making the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine the first to receive emergency validation from WHO since the outbreak began a year ago,” reads the organization’s Dec 31 press release. “The WHO’s Emergency Use Listing (EUL) opens the door for countries to expedite their own regulatory approval processes to import and administer the vaccine. It also enables UNICEF and the Pan-American Health Organization to procure the vaccine for distribution to countries in need.” “‘This is a very positive step towards ensuring global access to COVID-19 vaccines. But I want to emphasize the need for an even greater global effort to achieve enough vaccine supply to meet the needs of priority populations everywhere,’ said Dr Mariângela Simão, WHO Assistant-Director General for Access to Medicines and Health Products. ‘WHO and our partners are working night and day to evaluate other vaccines that have reached safety and efficacy standards. We encourage even more developers to come forward for review and assessment. It’s vitally important that we secure the critical supply needed to serve all countries around the world and stem the pandemic.’” “Regulatory experts convened by WHO from around the world and WHO’s own teams reviewed the data on the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.” … “WHO is working to support countries in assessing their [COVID vaccine] delivery plans and preparing for use where possible.” “The emergency use listing (EUL) procedure assesses the suitability of novel health products during public health emergencies. The objective is to make medicines, vaccines and diagnostics available as rapidly as possible to address the emergency while adhering to stringent criteria of safety, efficacy and quality.” … “Once a vaccine has been listed for WHO emergency use, WHO engages its regional regulatory networks and partners to inform national health authorities on the vaccine and its anticipated benefits based on data from clinical studies to date.” “As part of the EUL process, the company producing the vaccine must commit to continue to generate data to enable full licensure and WHO prequalification of the vaccine. The WHO prequalification process will assess additional clinical data generated from vaccine trials and deployment on a rolling basis to ensure the vaccine meets the necessary standards of quality, safety and efficacy for broader availability.”

The very next day, January 1, 2020, the WHO set up its IMST (Incident Management Support Team), putting the organization “on an emergency footing for dealing with the outbreak,” according to the WHO’s own published timeline.

On January 5, the WHO published its first “Disease Outbreak News” on the new purported virus, which represented a “flagship technical publication to the scientific and public health community as well as global media” and gave “a risk assessment and advice” to governments, public health officials, and the mainstream international scientific community.

A Pathogen In Silico

On January 7, the Chinese government claimed to have identified a brand new coronavirus as the causative agent of the outbreak.

On January 10, China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC) publicly released what they said was the genetic sequence for the SARS-CoV-2 pathogen, named Wuhan-Hu-1.

The sequence was in silico only, meaning it was in a purely digital format shared on computers, as confirmed by Nature journal.

China said they produced the code from a sick man’s lung fluid using long-debunked (here) PCR technology. Dr. Kary Mullis, the inventor of the PCR test, said in a 1997 interview (here) that his test should not be used to determine whether a patient is infected with a virus. This is because the test “can find almost anything in anybody” if its parameters are set high enough, tainting the results. “Anyone can test positive for practically anything with a PCR test. If you run it long enough… you can find almost anything in anybody,” he said. “It doesn’t tell you that you’re sick.”

Without any deep, long-term analysis of China’s sequence, this in silico code was accepted by governments and the international scientific community, becoming the blueprint for every coronavirus vaccine. Billions were injected with the code, whether in the form of Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA platform, or Johnson & Johnson’s and AstraZeneca’s immortalized-aborted-fetal-cell-based (HEK 293, PER.C6) viral vector vaccines. Governments all over the world and Big Pharma manufacturers trusted China without question, despite warnings that China’s military had been exploring bioweapons development that integrates biotechnology and genetic engineering into a “new domain of warfare.” No vaccinated person was given informed consent—never told these vaccines were based on a code produced by the Chinese government. No COVID vaccine manufacturer has ever published the full genetic sequence of their COVID-19 vaccines on their own corporate websites or in standalone manufacturer-authored scientific papers. No government or COVID vaccine manufacturer has ever published a genetic alignment between the spike protein their injections force the body to produce and the purported “wild” SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, in order to confirm the foreign protein our cells make post-vaccination is the “correct” one. The University of Cambridge’s Medical Research Council (MRC) Toxicology Unit revealed that COVID vaccines cause the body to produce “rogue” proteins due to a “glitch” in the cellular process called ‘frameshifting,’ which stimulates an “unintended immune response in the body.” No government or COVID vaccine manufacturer has ever published the full sequences of the plasmids used to make their injections. Documents show that every defining structural anomaly of SARS-CoV-2—the furin cleavage site, the rebuilt human-binding motif, and the ACE-2-critical Q498 residue—matches specific pre-pandemic engineering plans and mutagenesis experiments documented in DEFUSE and earlier coronavirus manipulation studies (here, here, here, here, here). Congress, the White House, the Department of Energy, the FBI, the CIA, and Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service (BND) have confirmed that the COVID-19 pandemic was likely the result of lab-engineered pathogen manipulation—implying billions were injected with a genetic drug that codes for a lab-altered spike protein structurally tied to the very experiments now implicated in the pandemic’s origin.

Pfizer’s own study data confirms over 1,200 diseases linked to COVID mRNA jabs, and the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) documents 38,773 COVID-vaccine-linked deaths and 1,666,646 adverse events—though these represent fewer than 1% of actual vaccine injuries, according to a federally funded Harvard Pilgrim study.

On the same day (Jan 10), the WHO began using the phrase “2019 Novel Coronavirus” or “2019-nCoV” to refer to the disease.

WHO Rubber-Stamps China’s COVID Sequence—Big Pharma & Int’l Scientific Community Obey

On January 11, the WHO announced that it had received the Chinese government’s SARS-CoV-2 genetic sequences.

On January 12, the WHO officially endorsed China’s in silico coronavirus sequence:

“On 11 and 12 January 2020, WHO received further detailed information from the National Health Commission about the outbreak,” a press release reads. “WHO is reassured of the quality of the ongoing investigations and the response measures implemented in Wuhan, and the commitment to share information regularly.”

Vaccine developers, including those at Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, initiated vaccine design within hours of the sequence becoming available, and diagnostic assays were developed within days.

The transnational scientific community accepted the sequence, leading to immediate action in diagnostics, vaccine development, and surveillance, with minimal skepticism or delay.

On January 22, the WHO convened an emergency committee to assess the outbreak.

By January 30, it declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), advising all countries to prepare for containment, which included doomed social distancing and isolation measures, as well as the “rapid development and access” to vaccines.

WHO Declares a ‘Pandemic’

On March 11, the WHO became the first international body to officially declare the COVID-19 outbreak a global “pandemic” and, despite being a foreign and unelected body, began dictating what countries should do:

“We have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action.” Countries should “detect, test, treat, isolate, trace and mobilise their people in the response.” “We’re calling on you to activate and scale up your emergency response mechanisms.” “Communicate with your people about the risks and how they can protect themselves.” “Find, isolate, test and treat every case and trace every contact.” “Ready your hospitals, protect and train your health workers.” “Countries must take a whole-of-government, all-of-society approach.” “We cannot say this loudly enough or clearly enough or often enough; all countries can still change the course of this pandemic.” “We are not suggesting to shift from containment to mitigation; we are not, we underline that.” “All countries need to review their strategies right now.” “Surveillance systems have to improve.” “There’s no excuse to say that we cannot do this.” “Countries must… take urgent and aggressive action.”

The Power & Peril of WHO-Dictated ‘Scientific Consensus’

In short, the WHO declared what would be the “scientific consensus” regarding COVID-19, and the international mainstream scientific community followed suit.

Because this mainstream supranational scientific establishment acted in lockstep with the WHO, there was no need for consent from the world’s citizenry or official government policy.

That’s the power of the WHO and internationally curated “scientific consensus,” no matter how fabricated and fraudulent that consensus might be.

The COVID pandemic proved that the WHO and scientific community—an infinitesimally small group of elite multinational agents—can make the world bend to their will.

After its two-year investigation into the COVID-19 pandemic, the Congressional Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic confirmed that the WHO’s draconian authoritarianism throughout the pandemic “was an abject failure,” writing:

“The WHO’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was an abject failure because it caved to pressure from the Chinese Communist Party and placed China’s political interests ahead of its international duties. Further, the WHO’s newest effort to solve the problems exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic—via a “Pandemic Treaty”—may harm the United States.”

But there is no need for a treaty, no matter how national-sovereignty-degrading, when the world’s public health leaders and self-appointed scientific elite unquestioningly carry out the WHO’s bidding.

Bottom Line

The WHO is right now orchestrating a coming avian influenza “bird flu” pandemic.

The WHO has already:

Simultaneously, governments all over the world are performing reverse-genetics gain-of-function (GOF) experiments on- and developing countermeasures (vaccines, etc.) for bird flu (see links below).

Just as they were before the COVID pandemic.

The Trump administration has been “actively participating” in WHO bird flu seminars despite the president’s January 2025 executive order to withdraw from the organization.

The admin’s $500 million ‘Generation Gold Standard’ platform is focused on bird flu vaccine development.

If the WHO repeats its COVID plan with avian influenza, we will see the same rapid lockstep activation of a prebuilt command system—instant acceptance of an unverified digital genome, accelerated vaccine deployment, suppressed dissent, and a global population maneuvered once again into mandatory genetic countermeasures before independent validation is possible.

U.S. officials and American citizens must decide now whether they will permit this system to run again, or whether they will finally impose the oversight and resistance that were absent the first time.

