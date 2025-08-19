JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
8
10

Is the U.S. Gov't Weaponizing Cell Towers and Targeting Civilians with Directed Energy?

Attorney Ana Toledo exposes illegal surveillance programs and Havana Syndrome attacks on Americans.
Jon Fleetwood's avatar
Jon Fleetwood
Aug 19, 2025
8
10
Share
Transcript

In this interview, Puerto Rican attorney Ana Toledo—board member of Targeted Justice—sounds the alarm on government weaponization programs, directed energy attacks, and the targeting of whistleblowers and everyday Americans.

  • Targeted Individuals: Toledo explains that over 278,000 Americans have been placed on FBI terrorist watchlists under secret categories, often for opposing COVID mandates, attending Latin mass, or protesting at school boards.

  • Havana Syndrome: She describes it as a “silent epidemic” in America, caused by microwave-directed energy weapons fired from weaponized 3G/4G cell towers containing Ericsson beam-forming chips.

  • Congressional Acknowledgment: Despite hearings, Toledo says federal recognition of Havana Syndrome has been limited to government employees, leaving civilians deliberately unprotected.

  • Evidence of Attacks: She urges people to try a simple test: cup your ears in silence for 45–60 seconds; the “pops” you hear may be microwave beams. Retired Army representatives and defense publications confirm directed energy weapons are real.

  • Historical Precedent: Toledo and I review a string of U.S. bioweapons experiments on Americans—Tuskegee, Operation Sea-Spray, Operation Big Buzz, and more—as precedent for covert programs now targeting citizens.

  • Implants & Wearables: She warns of FDA-approved implantable devices and “wearables” that could be used to harvest personal biometric data and facilitate government tracking.

  • Bigger Agenda: Toledo connects these operations to deep-state efforts to justify eliminating the Second Amendment by entrapping individuals through microwave auditory effects (“voice to skull”).

The significance is chilling: if true, this represents one of the most sweeping covert domestic warfare programs ever admitted in fragments by Congress, military reports, and whistleblowers.

Toledo says her mission is to raise awareness so people can protect themselves and demand accountability before this silent epidemic spreads further.

You can follow Ana on Twitter/X here.

See her website here.

Visit the Targeted Justice website here.

Please share!

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Is Your 'Healthy' Diet Poisoning You?—Dr. Garrett Smith Warns of Vitamin A Toxicity

Jon Fleetwood
·
Aug 16
Is Your 'Healthy' Diet Poisoning You?—Dr. Garrett Smith Warns of Vitamin A Toxicity

This report covers my interview with Dr. Garrett Smith, a licensed naturopathic physician known for his Toxic Bile Theory and cutting-edge research on vitamin A toxicity.

Read full story

She Predicted Forced Vaccinations in 2009—Now Dr. Rima Laibow Says COVID Shots Were a Military 'Bioweapon'

Jon Fleetwood
·
Aug 14
She Predicted Forced Vaccinations in 2009—Now Dr. Rima Laibow Says COVID Shots Were a Military 'Bioweapon'

In this report, I break down the key claims—and why they matter:

Read full story

South Korea's First Wild Mammal Bird Flu Death—Same University, Same Scientists, Same Virus, Same Organ Targeted

Jon Fleetwood
·
Aug 13
South Korea's First Wild Mammal Bird Flu Death—Same University, Same Scientists, Same Virus, Same Organ Targeted

In this report, I break down South Korea’s first recorded wild mammal death from H5N1 bird flu—and why the fact that it happened right after the same university’s scientists made the virus 100% lethal in mammals is a red flag no one should ignore:

Read full story

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Jon Fleetwood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture