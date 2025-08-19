Is the U.S. Gov't Weaponizing Cell Towers and Targeting Civilians with Directed Energy?

In this interview, Puerto Rican attorney Ana Toledo—board member of Targeted Justice—sounds the alarm on government weaponization programs, directed energy attacks, and the targeting of whistleblowers and everyday Americans.

Targeted Individuals : Toledo explains that over 278,000 Americans have been placed on FBI terrorist watchlists under secret categories, often for opposing COVID mandates, attending Latin mass, or protesting at school boards.

Havana Syndrome : She describes it as a “silent epidemic” in America, caused by microwave-directed energy weapons fired from weaponized 3G/4G cell towers containing Ericsson beam-forming chips.

Congressional Acknowledgment : Despite hearings, Toledo says federal recognition of Havana Syndrome has been limited to government employees, leaving civilians deliberately unprotected.

Evidence of Attacks : She urges people to try a simple test: cup your ears in silence for 45–60 seconds; the “pops” you hear may be microwave beams. Retired Army representatives and defense publications confirm directed energy weapons are real.

Historical Precedent : Toledo and I review a string of U.S. bioweapons experiments on Americans—Tuskegee, Operation Sea-Spray, Operation Big Buzz, and more—as precedent for covert programs now targeting citizens.

Implants & Wearables : She warns of FDA-approved implantable devices and “wearables” that could be used to harvest personal biometric data and facilitate government tracking.

Bigger Agenda: Toledo connects these operations to deep-state efforts to justify eliminating the Second Amendment by entrapping individuals through microwave auditory effects (“voice to skull”).

The significance is chilling: if true, this represents one of the most sweeping covert domestic warfare programs ever admitted in fragments by Congress, military reports, and whistleblowers.

Toledo says her mission is to raise awareness so people can protect themselves and demand accountability before this silent epidemic spreads further.

