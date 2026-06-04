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Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
7h

"Every Vaccine Since 1986 Has Been a Bioweapon!" & "Vaccination Is Not Immunization, It Is Sterilization & Extermination."

The above quote is from Dr. Judy Mikovits, Ph.D., a former NIH researcher, scientist, and whistleblower against Dr. Anthony Fauci

Remember my friends....These change your DNA, and you are no longer made in the image of God!

Source: revelation1823.net

Thank you, Jon!

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V Z's avatar
V Z
6h

Oh my God, finally, the future and actual victims of mass murder are being "allowed" to comment by the murderers! The entire structure that feeds off the "vaccination" scheme is complicit in profiting off the deaths and fears of taxpayers, and other unrelated but forced victims, to demonstrate and confirm the judgments of mass murderers and cover up the genocide and democide they are committing.

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