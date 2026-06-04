The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has scheduled a June 18, 2026 advisory committee meeting to publicly review the “safety and effectiveness” of Moderna’s new mRNA pandemic influenza vaccine MFLUSIVA (mRNA-1010) for adults age 50 and older, according to a new Federal Register notice.

Moderna’s own scientists confirmed in a May New England Journal of Medicine publication that MFLUSIVA triggers six times more severe reactions for less than 1% absolute benefit.

That means mRNA-1010 caused far more severe side effects while reducing flu illness by less than 1% compared to the standard flu shot used in the study, raising serious questions about whether the increased reactogenicity and risk profile are justified by such a minimal reduction in influenza illness.

The vaccine manufacturer explicitly categorizes MFLUSIVA as a “pandemic influenza vaccine candidate” meant for a “future pandemic.”

HHS is moving forward with Moderna’s injectable “solution” for a future-declared influenza pandemic while simultaneously funding the purported creation of lab-engineered chimeric influenza pathogens with immune system-evading traits, and ones with mutations helping them adapt to mammals.

Congress, the White House, the Department of Energy, the FBI, the CIA, and Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service (BND) all acknowledged that the deadly COVID-19 pandemic was “likely” the result of a laboratory incident involving engineered pathogens.

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The upcoming meeting will be conducted virtually and livestreamed on YouTube, with the FDA stating the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) will “discuss and make recommendations” on Moderna’s Biologics License Application (STN 125869/0) for the vaccine.

The filing specifically states the vaccine is an “Influenza Vaccine, mRNA” manufactured by Moderna TX Inc. and is being proposed for “the prevention of influenza disease caused by influenza virus subtypes A and type B represented in the vaccine, in persons 50 years of age and older.”

The FDA opened a public comment docket that closes June 17, 2026.

Comments submitted by June 12 will be provided directly to the advisory committee members before the meeting.

The online web conference meeting will be available at the following link on the day of the meeting at: https://youtube.com/​live/​9W18lwG7vD8.

How to Comment

All submission instructions are available on the Federal Register notice webpage.

For electronic submissions:

Federal eRulemaking Portal: https://www.regulations.gov. Follow the instructions for submitting comments. Comments submitted electronically, including attachments, to the docket unchanged. Because your comment will be made public, you are solely responsible for ensuring that your comment does not include any confidential information that you or a third party may not wish to be posted, such as medical information, your or anyone else's Social Security number, or confidential business information, such as a manufacturing process. Please note that if you include your name, contact information, or other information that identifies you in the body of your comments, that information will be posted on https://www.regulations.gov.

For written submissions:

Mail/Hand Delivery/Courier (for written/paper submissions): Dockets Management Staff (HFA-305), Food and Drug Administration, 5630 Fishers Lane, Rm. 1061, Rockville, MD 20852.

The register gives these instructions:

All submissions received must include the Docket No. FDA-2026-N-4162 for “Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee; Notice of Meeting; Establishment of a Public Docket; Request for Comments—Safety and Effectiveness of MFLUSIVA (Influenza Vaccine, mRNA) manufactured by Moderna TX Inc”. Received comments, those filed in a timely manner (see ADDRESSES ), will be placed in the docket and, except for those submitted as “Confidential Submissions,” publicly viewable at https://www.regulations.gov or at the Dockets Management Staff between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, 240-402-7500.

For further information, contact:

Cicely Reese; Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, Food and Drug Administration, 10903 New Hampshire Ave., Bldg. 1, Rm. 3215, Silver Spring, MD 20993-0002, 301-796-9025, email: CBERVRBPAC@fda.hhs.gov, or FDA Advisory Committee Information Line, 1-800- 741-8138 (301-443-0572 in the Washington, DC area). A notice in the Federal Register about last-minute modifications that impact a previously announced advisory committee meeting cannot always be published quickly enough to provide timely notice. Therefore, you should always check FDA’s website at https://www.fda.gov/​AdvisoryCommittees/​default.htm and scroll down to the appropriate advisory committee meeting link or call the advisory committee information line to learn about possible modifications before the meeting.

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