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Brian Klunder
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And the original...

Yes, the 1918 influenza produced the H1N1 strain.

The 1918 flu was an unusually severe and deadly strain of H1N1 swine influenza, which killed from 17 to 50 million people worldwide between 1918 and 1920. It was one of the deadliest pandemics in human history.

All caused by the forced vaccinations of soldiers!

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