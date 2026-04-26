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Kathleen Taylor's avatar
Kathleen Taylor
9h

Horrifying and anger-inducing misappropriation of public funds for nefarious purposes. What a colossal waste of intellectual energy that would better have been purposed for good.

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Root Causes's avatar
Root Causes
9hEdited

They didn't "create" or alter any virus (or microbe).

They used an existing field isolate (from naturally infected dairy cows). They inoculated the study cows (nose and udder) to see whether infection occurs, where the virus replicates and what symptoms appear.

Do you even bother to skim through your loon-bait?

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