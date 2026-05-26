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NJ Election Advisor
13h

In other news, playing Russian roulette can be fatal.

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UnderBabied
8hEdited

Jonny is allergic to honesty. His parents must be very proud.

"While circulating clade 2.3.4.4b viruses do not bind well to human-type receptors and there is no evidence for human-to-human transmission, PROLONGED CIRCULATION IN MAMMALIAN SPECIES MAY SELECT FOR SUBSTITUTIONS WHICH CONFER enhanced binding, replication, and transmissibility in humans. PANDEMICS CAN OCCUR when influenza viruses - for which population-level immunity is low - acquire these abilities."

"We investigated if pre-existing antibody levels against diverse N1 NAs are shaped by an individual’s immune history. We measured NA inhibition (NAI) titers using sera from multiple human cohorts and found that individuals imprinted with H1N1 in childhood possessed higher levels of antibodies that cross-reacted to the NA of H5N1 viruses compared to individuals imprinted with other viruses. Conversely, we found overall lower levels of N5-inhibiting serum antibodies in human sera, suggesting that a virus bearing a novel NA subtype would likely evade pre-existing NA immunity in the human population."

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