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PattiCan's avatar
PattiCan
12h

they really DO want us all dead, don't they ?

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JoshuaRayJongema.Com's avatar
JoshuaRayJongema.Com
13h

Well sure John, they seem to want to create a virus and vaccine combination that will allow them to safely innoculate some and kill everyone else. This will be useful once AI and robots can effectively replace most human workers which is coming...oh soon!

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