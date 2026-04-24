A newly released npj Vaccines study confirms that U.S. government–funded researchers constructed hybrid influenza viruses in the lab and used them to trigger complete mortality in animal experiments, while framing the work under vaccine development.

The experiment, titled “Dual-Route H5N1 Vaccination Induces Systemic and Mucosal Immunity in Murine and Bovine Models,” was conducted by University of Nebraska–Lincoln scientists Joshua Wiggins, Adthakorn Madapong, and Eric A. Weaver.

You can contact the university’s Center for Virology here and the School of Biological Sciences here.

The creation of deadly chimeric pathogens was financed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

The study explicitly states:

“This research was supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, National Institute of Food and Agriculture, Agriculture and Food Research Initiative (Grant Nos. 2020 -06448 and 2024 -08723 to E.A.W.), and by the National Institutes of Health –NIAID (Grant No. 1R01AI147109 to E.A.W.).”

You can contact NIAID here, the NIH here, HHS here, and the USDA here to voice opposition to taxpayer-funded chimeric research on pandemic pathogens—particularly after Congress, the White House, the Department of Energy, the FBI, the CIA, and Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service (BND) all acknowledged that the deadly COVID-19 pandemic was “likely” the result of a laboratory incident involving genetically modified pathogens.

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Lab-Built ‘Chimeric’ Influenza Viruses

The researchers say they constructed the hybrid bird flu pathogens using reverse genetics.

That means the scientists assembled the viruses from scratch by inserting their genetic sequences into plasmids and introducing them into cells, which then are said to produce a fully formed infectious virus.

The paper states:

“A BSL-2 compliant reverse genetic (rg) system was used to produce” H5N1 Influenza A virus strains.”

And details how they were assembled:

“Six (PB1, PB2, PA, NP, M, and NS) IAV gene segments from the PR/8/34 H1N1 laboratory strain were cloned individually into the pHW2000 vector. Separately, the neuraminidase (N) gene and hemagglutinin (H) gene without the highly pathogenic multibasic cleavage site from each strain were synthesized and cloned into the same pHW2000 vector.”

This is a genetic recombination system:

Internal genes from a lab strain (PR/8/34)

Surface genes (H5N1) inserted

Entire virus rebuilt from plasmids

That is a chimeric influenza construct—a hybrid assembled in the lab.

Engineered Pathogens Cause Lethal Disease

Even with deliberate modification of a known virulence element:

“hemagglutinin… without the highly pathogenic multibasic cleavage site”

—the viruses remained lethal.

100% Mortality in Mammals

The outcome in animals exposed to these engineered viruses is stated plainly:

“unvaccinated DPBS controls exhibited progressive weight loss… reaching 25%… requiring euthanasia.”

And:

“all control mice succumbed to infection.”

In contrast to any other framing, this is the core biological result:

Rapid disease progression

Severe physiological decline

Complete mortality in unprotected animals

‘Lethal Challenge’ With Lab-Constructed Viruses

The study confirms the conditions:

“mice were challenged with lethal H5N1 reverse genetics (rg)-A/Vietnam/1203/2004(Vietnam/1203/04) or rg-A/Bovine/Ohio/B24-OSU-439/2024 (Bovine/24).”

The animals were intentionally infected with engineered lethal influenza hybrid constructs.

What the Study Actually Demonstrates

Stripped of framing, the paper shows:

U.S. government–funded researchers

Constructed hybrid (chimeric) influenza viruses from genetic components

Used those constructs to induce lethal disease in mammals

Achieved 100% mortality in controls under experimental infection

The work is presented under the justification of vaccine research.

But the underlying capability demonstrated is the intentional assembly and use of bioengineered influenza pathogens capable of killing animals.

Bottom Line

NIAID- and USDA-funded researchers say they built lab-assembled bird flu viruses by combining genetic components from multiple strains.

Then they used those engineered pathogens to infect mammals, producing rapid disease and 100% death.

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