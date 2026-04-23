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JC
7h

These demons need to be publicly executed because these bills are designed to preemptively execute us.

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MakerOfNoise
7h

US Rep Rick Larsen D-WA. Is it merely a coincidence that Bill Gates lives in Washington State? I wonder about any campaign contributions from Gates, Gates Foundation, or Microsoft to Rick Larsen. Would be an interesting thread to pull.

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