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JoshuaRayJongema.Com's avatar
JoshuaRayJongema.Com
4h

A mutation like this might never occur in nature, and such chimera viruses could be used as bioweapons, so this research seems both unnecessary and dangerous.

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Frank Priebe's avatar
Frank Priebe
5h

Why are we allowing the funding of such nonsense. GOF is simply white collar racketeering. https://rumble.com/v77sa1y-65-were-covid-and-the-solution-patented-years-in-advance-david-e.martin-ret.html

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