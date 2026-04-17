JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
6h

Łobaczewski warns us that once established, pathocracy is very difficult to reform from within, because it naturally selects those who resemble it and excludes those who still possess an ordinary moral conscience. But he also adds a realistic hope: normal societies always end up rejecting this type of power because it is contrary to fundamental human nature. The process may be long and painful, but natural resistance eventually emerges. Closure advances because unempathetic logics have taken hold in our institutions. But it remains fragile because the vast majority of human beings cannot long endure living in a heartless and unfree world. This episode confirms a central insight of James C. Scott: life is always more inventive than administration. When institutions attempt to impose closure through rigid categories, people respond with improvisation. They adapt faster than the system can react. They find openings where the state sees only rules. And in doing so, they reveal the fundamental fragility of institutional closure.

Reply
Share
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
5hEdited

Yep! the circle is almost closed. All the people that would speak up have either been replaced with nodding ones, and the few that remain, probably poop their pants just looking at trump. Yes that includes Kennedy. He has nothing to say, and I think neither has Trump. Just as usual, the Men Behind The Curtain are deciding what is happening, big bankers, pharma, and the likes. Next thing you know there is a Dangerous New Virus That Requires Eveyone To Take The Jab. This woman also seems to be jab-damaged - years ago a few doctors noticed, that most people with an irragular face like hers probably have nerve damage from jabs.

Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jon Fleetwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture