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Krissy's avatar
Krissy
10h

Let the games begin < if they haven’t learned by now, it’s all on them because all of the information about how evil they are is out there . Go ahead

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JOHN WEST's avatar
JOHN WEST
9h

Who in the hell would be stupid enough to participate in their testing? Unbelievable.

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