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Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
14h

I think by now, we all have come to realize that EVERYTHING they say is LIES!!!

Thank you, Jon!

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Mary Makary's avatar
Mary Makary
13h

"The coordination aligns toward a single outcome: orchestrating an outbreak before the public is ever told it has begun ..."

This is how they're going to infect billions with multi drug resistant gonorrhea that necessitates use of re-repurposed drugs. So not even Heaven-sent repurposed drugs can work adequately. They must be isomerized for activation.

They will choose who to help!

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