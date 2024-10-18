The Louisiana House Committee on Homeland Security is conducting hearings to evaluate the state’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a particular focus on whether Louisiana residents were fully informed about the emergency use medications and vaccines available during the crisis.

After two days of hearings, committee members concluded that additional sessions will be needed to thoroughly address ongoing concerns, according to KLPC 7NEWS, a local news station serving Lake Charles and southwest Louisiana.

Key issues raised by the committee involve the freedom of doctors to practice medicine independently, free from the threat of professional retribution.

State Representative Chuck Owen (R-Rosepine) expressed concern over reports that some doctors were reluctant to testify before the committee during prior sessions in September.

“These people didn’t break any laws, they just did things the Department of Health wasn’t recommending,” Owen said. “Some of these private hospitals and the state were really going after these physicians. And one of them from Monroe, Bob Calhoun’s testimony, he treated over 400 COVID patients and did not lose one.”

Owen further noted that, while no medical licenses were revoked, some physicians faced termination from private hospitals over their refusal to take the vaccine or adhere to mask mandates.

He emphasized the committee’s focus on whether citizens had sufficient information about COVID-19 treatments, particularly injections.

“The dirty secret is that these vaccines were rushed out,” Owen stated. “They were not appropriately tried or analyzed. They were still under emergency use authorization which has a monitor of its own as far as what’s supposed to be done. When you’re given an emergency use authorization you’re supposed to be given informed consent, and we didn’t do that on anyone in Louisiana.”

In addition to medical concerns, the committee is looking into the impact of the pandemic on Louisiana’s education system.

Owen mentioned that many questions remain unanswered and that former health department officials from Governor John Bel Edwards’ administration may be summoned to testify as part of this review.

Furthermore, the committee intends to examine cases of residents who died after receiving COVID-19 jabs, with Owen noting the committee has “a litany of questions.”

COVID Deaths After Vaccination Under Review

As the Louisiana House Committee continues its investigation, Rep. Chuck Owen provided this website with additional insight into their ongoing efforts to obtain clear answers regarding COVID deaths post-vaccination.

The legislator highlighted a public records request carried out by Health Freedom Louisiana, an advocacy organization focused on protecting parental rights and promoting informed consent regarding health choices, that revealed that as of last year, 3,100 individuals had died of COVID after receiving the vaccine.

“Did not mean to imply that the deaths were immediate,” Owen told JonFleetwood.com. “The point was, the public was sold on the fact that people needed to take the shot, and then people died.”

According to the records shared by the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), the total number of documented COVID deaths between December 14, 2020, and August 1, 2023, stands at 11,994.

Of these, 25.77% (3,091) had completed the primary vaccine series, while 8.85% (1,062) had received a booster dose.

This data raises questions about the fact that over a quarter of COVID deaths occurred in individuals who had been fully vaccinated, and the committee is probing whether these deaths were properly reported to the federal government.

It calls into question whether the public was properly informed about the vaccines’ limitations, as many were led to believe they would drastically reduce the risk of death.

The figures could deepen skepticism and mistrust in public health messaging and point to a failure to ensure proper informed consent.

The high percentage of deaths among vaccinated individuals demands further investigation, particularly into whether these deaths were properly reported to federal authorities and whether other factors—such as variants or underlying conditions—played a role.

Owen further elaborated that while LDH is currently cooperating with the committee, navigating the department’s bureaucracy has proven challenging.

“I have given them a litany of questions and I am expecting answers,” he added.

The committee’s goal, as the Louisiana representative explained, is to better understand the relationship between vaccination and subsequent COVID deaths, especially considering the strong push for vaccination during the pandemic.

The investigation continues to examine whether enough information was provided to the public regarding potential risks associated with vaccination, and whether those risks were accurately represented during the height of the vaccination campaign.

Image of Louisiana Representative Charles ‘Chuck’ Owen from OwenForLouisiana.com .

Dr. Richard Bartlett’s Testimony on Early COVID-19 Treatments

Last month, Dr. Richard Bartlett, a Texas physician renowned for his work on early COVID-19 treatments, testified before the Louisiana House Select Committee on Homeland Security, this website exclusively reported earlier this month.

In his testimony, Dr. Bartlett shared his belief that early treatments, such as Budesonide, could have saved lives during the pandemic.

According to Dr. Bartlett, these treatments were ignored or even suppressed by health authorities in favor of a vaccine-only approach.

The 30-year Texas physician highlighted that his early treatment protocol, validated by Oxford University’s STOIC and PRINCIPLE trials, showed promising results.

He explained how the Oxford studies confirmed that “over 90 percent of patients that had COVID, if they were treated early with just Budesonide—this inexpensive, safe treatment—would not go to an E.R., would not go to the hospital, and would not even go to an urgent care center.”

Bartlett’s testimony also addressed the topic of informed consent, echoing concerns raised in the ongoing hearings.

He argued that patients were not adequately informed about the risks associated with COVID-19 shots, asserting that the emergency use authorization effectively meant “you’re doing a human experiment in real-time.”

He emphasized the importance of fully disclosing treatment risks and options, underscoring that informed consent is fundamental to patient rights.

As the House Committee on Homeland Security continues its review of Louisiana’s pandemic management, Dr. Bartlett’s testimony adds a crucial perspective on the role of early treatments and the importance of preserving medical autonomy in times of crisis.

