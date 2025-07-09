JonFleetwood.com

Dr. Kevin Stillwagon
The Bioweapons Treaty of 1975 bans development of these biological weapons EXCEPT for the purposes of producing prophylactic or protective vaccines. The exception is how they get away with this dangerous research. Funders are convinced that putting parts of the dangerous pathogens they've created (or the mRNA message to make these parts) into people by injection will prevent the infection and/or protect against severe disease. There is no prophylaxis in injectable vaccines as they cannot provide mucosal immunity at epithelial barriers, only serum antibodies that react to the infection after it happens. Nor is there protection of severe disease symptoms because the serum antibodies are too specific, become suboptimal, and end up worsening the symptoms through antibody dependent enhancement mechanisms over time. The exception in the treaty makes no sense and should be removed, and the labs should be closed.

Leslie H MSc
With respect to the 🇺🇸founders and funders of this work, we honor their ingenuity and investment in powerful innovation, hereby nominating them - Bill Gates, all CEPI, Gavi, and Eco Health Alliance personal, Dr Fauci, and Dr Collins, for humanity awards and the privilege of being the lead volunteers in the first human preclinical trials, controlled lab exposures and translational investigations.

