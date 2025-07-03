Summary

June 6, 2025 : South Africa begins mass poultry vaccination using three approved H5 vaccines: Vectormune® H5, Boehringer Ingelheim B.E.S.T H5, and Zoetis HPAI H5N1—all containing detectable viral material.

June 30, 2025 : Astral Foods receives permit to vaccinate chickens in Mpumalanga with inactivated H5N2 virus.

July 1, 2025 : Bird flu is “detected” in two Mpumalanga poultry farms.

PCR testing is a standard method used by South African veterinary authorities to detect purported avian influenza strains.

All three vaccines registered for use in South Africa contain viral RNA or DNA that can be detected by PCR.

Key question: Did officials detect a genuine H5N1 infection—or simply pick up vaccine-derived RNA and reclassify it as a natural outbreak, effectively staging a fake outbreak event?

In a stunning overlap that raises serious questions about outbreak surveillance integrity and internationally staged pandemic orchestration, South African officials reported a new H5N1 bird flu outbreak in the exact same region where chickens had already begun receiving bird flu vaccines—vaccines that contain detectable viral genetic material and had been in use nationwide since at least June 6, 2025, according to the Minister of Agriculture.

On June 30, 2025, the South African government issued a vaccination permit to Astral Foods Limited, one of the country’s largest poultry producers, to begin inoculating chickens at its broiler breeder farms.

One of Astral’s major poultry production hubs is located in Mpumalanga province.

The very next day, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) reported that South Africa had detected H5N1 avian influenza in chickens on two poultry farms in Mpumalanga.

More than 1,100 birds reportedly died.

Media outlets quickly labeled the detection an “outbreak.”

Vaccines in Use Contain Detectable Virus

But there’s a catch: As of early 2025, three bird flu vaccines were officially approved for poultry in South Africa—and all of them can be detected by PCR.

According to a June 6, 2025 report, Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen announced that South Africa launched its first mass poultry vaccination campaign earlier that month, deploying veterinary teams from the University of Pretoria and the Agricultural Research Council to prioritized farms in high-risk zones.

The three vaccines approved under Act 36 and used in the campaign are:

Vectormune® H5 (Ceva Santé Animale)—a recombinant vector vaccine using turkey herpesvirus (HVT) to express the H5 antigen, administered to day-old chicks.

Boehringer Ingelheim “B.E.S.T” H5 Vaccine—an inactivated, oil-adjuvanted H5 vaccine co-formulated with Newcastle Disease virus.

Zoetis HPAI H5N1 Vaccine—an inactivated reverse genetics vaccine matched to the clade 2.3.4.4 Goose/Guangdong H5Nx strain circulating in South Africa. The Zoetis vaccine is now conditionally licensed by the USDA (here).

All three products contain either inactivated viral material or DNA-expressing constructs, components that can be detected by PCR, especially shortly after injection.

PCR Can't Tell the Difference Between Infection and Injection

PCR testing is a standard method used by South African veterinary authorities to detect avian influenza strains, as confirmed by the country’s Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development.

But PCR cannot determine whether the virus detected is infectious or inactivated.

It simply detects the presence of viral RNA or DNA.

As confirmed by a June 2025 bioRxiv preprint titled “Quantitative Real-Time PCR Detection of Inactivated H5 Avian Influenza Virus in Raw Milk Samples,” scientists were able to detect inactivated H5 viral fragments using PCR, even in complex substances like raw milk.

The study concluded:

“In this study, we have shown that, even though the presence of the inhibitors in raw milk challenges the operation of extraction and PCR detection, both the MT (portable PCR testing) and the benchtop platforms (laboratory-based PCR testing) can detect inactivated AIV H5 in raw milk samples from 15 different farms.”

—bioRxiv, doi: 10.1101/2025.06.02.657307

If PCR can pick up inactivated virus in milk, it can likely detect it in swabs or tissues from recently vaccinated birds.

Are Vaccine Detections Being Misclassified as Outbreaks?

This raises the possibility that vaccinated chickens were sampled post-injection, yielding a positive PCR result from vaccine residue, not from an actual infection.

In effect, the government may be creating a cycle of artificial “outbreaks” by injecting detectable virus, then testing for its presence.

Such a scenario would not only inflate outbreak data but could also justify:

further vaccine use,

expanded surveillance and export restrictions,

mass culling, or

emergency measures.

None of which would be warranted if the detections stem from vaccine-induced RNA fragments, not natural virus circulation.

Authorities Haven’t Proven Wild-Type Infection

The South African government and WOAH have not publicly confirmed whether the virus identified in the Mpumalanga detections was:

sequenced to confirm a wild-type strain, or

isolated as live, replicating virus.

Both steps are required to prove true infection.

So far, the report rests entirely on PCR results.

Until South African authorities disclose the full diagnostic methodology used—especially whether vaccinated birds were tested—it remains entirely plausible that the so-called outbreak was actually a vaccine detection.

In Other Words: Did They Detect a Virus, or the Injection?

This incident raises a pressing question.

Are governments manufacturing outbreaks by injecting detectable viral material, then using standard tests to reclassify vaccination traces as infections—deliberately engineering the appearance of a pandemic where none exists?

A Global Pattern of Bird Flu Engineering

This website recently reported that Chinese scientists have cloned purported H5N1 bird flu viruses from scratch, then proved the lab-built version is 13 times more lethal in mammals than an older strain.

The China-led study is part of a global trend of bird flu virus engineering that spans four countries: China, Brazil, South Korea, and the United States.

Each nation is conducting reverse genetics experiments to build and test pandemic-capable H5N1 variants, often with no clear public oversight.

In Brazil, scientists at the Butantan Institute built three never-before-seen H5Nx viruses using reverse genetics. They inserted gene segments from multiple wild bird flu strains into a lab-adapted backbone to create chimeric influenza viruses that were mass-produced in over a million eggs and tested in rats. The study reported hemorrhagic lesions in chicken embryos and vaccine failure unless paired with strong adjuvants.

In South Korea, researchers combined gene segments from three separate bird flu viruses into one recombinant mutant with enhanced heat stability, altered host receptor binding, and improved human cell entry. These properties match key gain-of-function (GOF) criteria. South Korean researchers also made a wild H5N1 bird flu strain 100% lethal in mammals by infecting mice with a virus containing just 4% of the mammalian-adaptive PB2-E627K mutation, which rapidly took over and killed every host—including through contact transmission. The mutation spread to the brain, causing seizures and neurodegeneration, demonstrating how even a small percentage of lab-facilitated adaptation can quickly evolve into full-blown mammalian virulence.

In Japan and the U.S., NIH-funded researchers led by Dr. Yoshihiro Kawaoka rebuilt a bovine H5N1 virus from cDNA and then drove the evolution of drug resistance by delaying antiviral treatment. The result: engineered viruses with up to 136-fold resistance to baloxavir, a frontline flu drug.

If governments are now detecting what they just injected, then we’re not witnessing outbreaks—we’re witnessing bio-political theater disguised as science.

