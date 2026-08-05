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Alexis Baden-Mayer's avatar
Alexis Baden-Mayer
7h

I found the exact same thing when I researched bird flu. The same guys who were making juiced up human-bird flus also concocted a natural human-bird flu story, with the help of the WHO and in serve of Gilead (Tamiflu & Remdesivir): https://scamerica.substack.com/p/because-of-superinfection-exclusion

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Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
10h

Thank you, Jon!

Never quit speaking, Jon!

Your voice matters and is appreciated more than you know!

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