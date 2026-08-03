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Gringo's avatar
Gringo
15m

What waste of tax paying dollars for all of this Gain of Function Research of viral pathogen's! Instead of finding cures for humanity they used the Bio-weapon Research to destroy humanity with genetic modification leading us to a population collapse. The Globalist Plan Agenda 2030. Those who are responsible are unforgivable and this type of research should be illegal!

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Leslie H MSc's avatar
Leslie H MSc
29m

Great reporting! Baric’s work is an ideal military cover story. So, civilians paid for three decades work on something akin to the common cold and flu… It’s telling that the funding and work progression went to patented technology with a study focus so mundane as a cold or flu: indeed, it sure as F*n H*ll meant nothing in local newspapers or national news reports that a small group of people picked up the first ‘common’ SARS version in one bar/nightclub in Hong Kong, and that was just so unexpectedly deadly that the CDC had officials ready with rapid isolation protocols in Toronto hospitals nearly as fast as club goers could board civilian planes ‘home’. The press package used in news reports at the time, isolated reports about local victims from what is now misportrayed as a global pandemic of natural origins. Sure, more than three decades ago, Baric and allies worked with bats. In any case, the authorities’ reports featured pre-formulated headlines for above the fold propaganda, to directly blame those Chinese consumers of fresh meat and bats from a Chinese wet market. What was too close to murder, or a war crime, has had the Baric brakes and distortions built in to slow the process, and render the inflammatory factor useful in an injectable form.

Heck, the communication strategies work well do we can blame some guy who was exposed to a camel in Egypt too, to create and confirm MERS.

SARSCoV-2 developments? Just ask for a pardon and plead the 5th.

But who knows or cares in government? We are all living on borrowed time and they have guns to their heads. So, their real payoff? Members of Congress and the Senate with security cleans ce can front run the markets on all these American ‘made’ existential threats.

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